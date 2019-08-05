Brave History August 5th, 2019 - TWISTED SISTER, RICK DERRINGER, METAL CHURCH, FEAR FACTORY, GOTTHARD, SABATON, KIX, DARKEST HOUR, GODSMACK, PATHOLOGY, And More!

August 5, 2019, 27 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities twisted sister rick derringer metal church fear factory gotthard sabaton kix darkest hour godsmack pathology

Brave History August 5th, 2019 - TWISTED SISTER, RICK DERRINGER, METAL CHURCH, FEAR FACTORY, GOTTHARD, SABATON, KIX, DARKEST HOUR, GODSMACK, PATHOLOGY, And More!

Happy 64th Birthday Eddie "Fingers" Ojeda (TWISTED SISTER) - August 5th, 1955

Happy 72nd Birthday RICK DERRINGER (born Ricky Dean Zehringer) - August 5th, 1947

Happy 56th Birthday Craig Wells (METAL CHURCH) - August 5th, 1963

Happy 47th Birthday Christian Olde Wolbers (FEAR FACTORY) - August 5th, 1972

R.I.P. Steve Lee (GOTTHARD) - August 5th, 1963 – October 5th, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday SABATON's World War Live: Battle Of The Baltic Sea (live) - August 5th, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday KIX’ Rock Your Face Off - August 5th, 2014

Happy 5th Birthday DARKEST HOUR’s Darkest Hour - August 5th, 2014

Happy 5th Birthday GODSMACK’s 1000hp – August 5th, 2014

Happy 5th Birthday PATHOLOGY’s Throne of Reign - August 5th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday NORMA JEAN’s The Anti Mother – August 5th, 2008
Happy 9th Birthday WACKEN OPEN AIR’s Wacken Open Air 2009 (DVD) – August 5th, 2010



Featured Audio

SABATON – “Great War” (Nuclear Blast)

SABATON – “Great War” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

GREYSTONE CANYON Premiere "Path We Stray"

GREYSTONE CANYON Premiere "Path We Stray"

Latest Reviews