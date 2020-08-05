Brave History August 5th, 2020 - TWISTED SISTER, RICK DERRINGER, METAL CHURCH, FEAR FACTORY, GOTTHARD, SABATON, KIX, DARKEST HOUR, GODSMACK, PATHOLOGY, And More!
August 5, 2020, 42 minutes ago
Happy 65th Birthday Eddie "Fingers" Ojeda (TWISTED SISTER) - August 5th, 1955
Happy 73rd Birthday RICK DERRINGER (born Ricky Dean Zehringer) - August 5th, 1947
Happy 57th Birthday Craig Wells (METAL CHURCH) - August 5th, 1963
Happy 48th Birthday Christian Olde Wolbers (FEAR FACTORY) - August 5th, 1972
R.I.P. Steve Lee (GOTTHARD) - August 5th, 1963 – October 5th, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday SABATON's World War Live: Battle Of The Baltic Sea (live) - August 5th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday KIX’ Rock Your Face Off - August 5th, 2014
Happy 6th Birthday DARKEST HOUR’s Darkest Hour - August 5th, 2014
Happy 6th Birthday GODSMACK’s 1000hp – August 5th, 2014
Happy 6th Birthday PATHOLOGY’s Throne of Reign - August 5th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 12th Birthday NORMA JEAN’s The Anti Mother – August 5th, 2008
Happy 10th Birthday WACKEN OPEN AIR’s Wacken Open Air 2009 (DVD) – August 5th, 2010