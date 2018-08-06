Brave History August 6th, 2018 - KISS, ABORTED, IMMORTAL, LORDI, IWRESTLEDABEARONCE, NEWSTED, REVOCATION, And More!

August 6, 2018, 2 hours ago

Brave History August 6th, 2018 - KISS, ABORTED, IMMORTAL, LORDI, IWRESTLEDABEARONCE, NEWSTED, REVOCATION, And More!

Happy 66th Birthday Vinnie Vincent John Cusano (KISS, VINNIE VINCENT INVASION) - August 6th, 1952

Happy 17th Birthday ABORTED's Engineering The Dead - August 6th, 2001

Happy 8th Birthday IMMORTAL's The Seventh Date Of Blashyrkh - August 6th, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday LORDI's Babez For Breakfast - August 6th, 2010

Happy 5th Birthday IWRESTLEDABEARONCE’s Late For Nothing – August 6th, 2013

Happy 5th Birthday NEWSTED’s Heavy Metal Music - August 6th, 2013

Happy 5th Birthday REVOCATION’s Revocation - August 6th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday DEAD AND DIVINE’s The Machines We Are – August 6th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday OBLITERATE’s Superboring – August 6th, 2009



