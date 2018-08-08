Brave History August 8th, 2018 - POISON, FREHLEY'S COMET, MARTY FRIEDMAN, ACID BATH, HALFORD, SLAYER, AGALLOCH, ALL SHALL PERISH, UNEARTH, And More!
Happy 57th Birthday Richard Ream (aka Rikki Rockett - POISON) - August 8th, 1961
Happy 66th Birthday Anton Fig (FREHLEY'S COMET, David Letterman's CBS ORCHESTRA) - August 8th, 1952
Happy 30th Birthday MARTY FRIEDMAN’s Dragon’s Kiss – August 8th, 1988
Happy 24th Birthday ACID BATH's When The Kite String Pops - August 8th, 1994
Happy 18th Birthday ROB HALFORD’s Resurrection – August 8th, 2000
Happy 12th Birthday SLAYER's Christ Illusion - August 8th, 2006
Happy 12th Birthday AGALLOCH's Ashes Against The Grain - August 8th, 2006
Happy 12th Birthday ALL SHALL PERISH's The Price Of Existence - August 8th, 2006
Happy 12th Birthday UNEARTH's III: In The Eyes Of Fire - August 8th, 2006
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday ALCEST’s Souvenird D’un Autre Mond – August 8th, 2007
Happy 5th Birthday ROSETTA’s The Anaesthete – August 8th, 2013