Brave History August 9th, 2018 - MOTÖRHEAD, VOIVOD, GOLDEN EARRING, SAMSON, ARMORED SAINT, EUROPE, MACHINE HEAD, THERION, INSOMNIUM, ADRENALINE MOB, TRIVIUM, FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE, GOREAPHOBIA, EQUILIBRIUM, And More!

August 9, 2018, an hour ago

Happy 32nd Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's Orgasmatron - August 9th, 1986

Happy 58th Birthday Denis "Snake" Bélanger (VOIVOD) - August 9th, 1960

Happy 72nd Birthday Rinus Gerritsen (GOLDEN EARRING) - August 9th, 1946

Happy 52nd Birthday Kyle Kyle (born Kyle Keiderling; BANG TANGO) - August 9th, 1965

R.I.P. Paul Samson (SAMSON): June 4th, 1953 – August 9th, 2002

 
Happy 35th Birthday ARMORED SAINT's Armored Saint EP – August 9th, 1983
 

Happy 30th Birthday EUROPE’s Out Of This World - August 9th, 1988

Happy 24th Birthday MACHINE HEAD's Burn My Eyes - August 9th, 1994

Happy 22nd Birthday THERION's Theli - August 9th, 1996

Happy 12th Birthday INSOMNIUM's Above The Weeping World - August 9th, 2006

Happy 7th Birthday ADRENALINE MOB’s Adrenaline Mob – August 9th, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday TRIVIUM's In Waves - August 9th, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE's Agony - August 9th, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday GOREAPHOBIA's Apocalyptic Necromancy - August 9th, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday EQUILIBRIUM’s Waldschrein – August 9th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday AGATHOCLES’ Senseless Trip – August 9th, 2007
Happy 7th Birthday DIAMOND PLATE’s Generation Why? – August 9th, 2011



TOMORROW’S EVE – “Terminal” (Amped/Alliance)

SEMANTIC SATURATION Premiere “Carousel Of Death”

