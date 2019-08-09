Brave History August 9th, 2019 - MOTÖRHEAD, VOIVOD, GOLDEN EARRING, SAMSON, ARMORED SAINT, EUROPE, MACHINE HEAD, THERION, INSOMNIUM, ADRENALINE MOB, TRIVIUM, FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE, GOREAPHOBIA, EQUILIBRIUM, And More!

August 9, 2019, 13 minutes ago

Happy 33rd Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's Orgasmatron - August 9th, 1986

Happy 59th Birthday Denis "Snake" Bélanger (VOIVOD) - August 9th, 1960

Happy 73rd Birthday Rinus Gerritsen (GOLDEN EARRING) - August 9th, 1946

Happy 53rd Birthday Kyle Kyle (born Kyle Keiderling; BANG TANGO) - August 9th, 1965

R.I.P. Paul Samson (SAMSON): June 4th, 1953 – August 9th, 2002

 
Happy 36th Birthday ARMORED SAINT's Armored Saint EP – August 9th, 1983
 

Happy 31st Birthday EUROPE’s Out Of This World - August 9th, 1988

Happy 25th Birthday MACHINE HEAD's Burn My Eyes - August 9th, 1994

Happy 23rd Birthday THERION's Theli - August 9th, 1996

Happy 13th Birthday INSOMNIUM's Above The Weeping World - August 9th, 2006

Happy 8th Birthday ADRENALINE MOB’s Adrenaline Mob – August 9th, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday TRIVIUM's In Waves - August 9th, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE's Agony - August 9th, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday GOREAPHOBIA's Apocalyptic Necromancy - August 9th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday EQUILIBRIUM’s Waldschrein – August 9th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday AGATHOCLES’ Senseless Trip – August 9th, 2007
Happy 8th Birthday DIAMOND PLATE’s Generation Why? – August 9th, 2011



