Brave History August 9th, 2019 - MOTÖRHEAD, VOIVOD, GOLDEN EARRING, SAMSON, ARMORED SAINT, EUROPE, MACHINE HEAD, THERION, INSOMNIUM, ADRENALINE MOB, TRIVIUM, FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE, GOREAPHOBIA, EQUILIBRIUM, And More!

Happy 33rd Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's Orgasmatron - August 9th, 1986



Happy 59th Birthday Denis "Snake" Bélanger (VOIVOD) - August 9th, 1960



Happy 73rd Birthday Rinus Gerritsen (GOLDEN EARRING) - August 9th, 1946



Happy 53rd Birthday Kyle Kyle (born Kyle Keiderling; BANG TANGO) - August 9th, 1965



R.I.P. Paul Samson (SAMSON): June 4th, 1953 – August 9th, 2002





Happy 36th Birthday ARMORED SAINT's Armored Saint EP – August 9th, 1983



Happy 31st Birthday EUROPE’s Out Of This World - August 9th, 1988



Happy 25th Birthday MACHINE HEAD's Burn My Eyes - August 9th, 1994

Happy 23rd Birthday THERION's Theli - August 9th, 1996



Happy 13th Birthday INSOMNIUM's Above The Weeping World - August 9th, 2006



Happy 8th Birthday ADRENALINE MOB’s Adrenaline Mob – August 9th, 2011



Happy 8th Birthday TRIVIUM's In Waves - August 9th, 2011



Happy 8th Birthday FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE's Agony - August 9th, 2011



Happy 8th Birthday GOREAPHOBIA's Apocalyptic Necromancy - August 9th, 2011



Happy 6th Birthday EQUILIBRIUM’s Waldschrein – August 9th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday AGATHOCLES’ Senseless Trip – August 9th, 2007

Happy 8th Birthday DIAMOND PLATE’s Generation Why? – August 9th, 2011