Brave History August 9th, 2020 - MOTÖRHEAD, VOIVOD, GOLDEN EARRING, SAMSON, ARMORED SAINT, EUROPE, THERION, INSOMNIUM, ADRENALINE MOB, TRIVIUM, FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE, GOREAPHOBIA, EQUILIBRIUM, And More!

August 9, 2020, an hour ago

Happy 34th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's Orgasmatron - August 9th, 1986



Happy 60th Birthday Denis "Snake" Bélanger (VOIVOD) - August 9th, 1960



Happy 74th Birthday Rinus Gerritsen (GOLDEN EARRING) - August 9th, 1946



Happy 54th Birthday Kyle Kyle (born Kyle Keiderling; BANG TANGO) - August 9th, 1965



R.I.P. Paul Samson (SAMSON): June 4th, 1953 – August 9th, 2002





Happy 37th Birthday ARMORED SAINT's Armored Saint EP – August 9th, 1983



Happy 32nd Birthday EUROPE’s Out Of This World - August 9th, 1988



Happy 24th Birthday THERION's Theli - August 9th, 1996



Happy 14th Birthday INSOMNIUM's Above The Weeping World - August 9th, 2006



Happy 9th Birthday ADRENALINE MOB’s Adrenaline Mob – August 9th, 2011



Happy 9th Birthday TRIVIUM's In Waves - August 9th, 2011



Happy 9th Birthday FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE's Agony - August 9th, 2011



Happy 9th Birthday GOREAPHOBIA's Apocalyptic Necromancy - August 9th, 2011



Happy 7th Birthday EQUILIBRIUM’s Waldschrein – August 9th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday AGATHOCLES’ Senseless Trip – August 9th, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday DIAMOND PLATE’s Generation Why? – August 9th, 2011