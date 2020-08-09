Brave History August 9th, 2020 - MOTÖRHEAD, VOIVOD, GOLDEN EARRING, SAMSON, ARMORED SAINT, EUROPE, THERION, INSOMNIUM, ADRENALINE MOB, TRIVIUM, FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE, GOREAPHOBIA, EQUILIBRIUM, And More!
August 9, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 34th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's Orgasmatron - August 9th, 1986
Happy 60th Birthday Denis "Snake" Bélanger (VOIVOD) - August 9th, 1960
Happy 74th Birthday Rinus Gerritsen (GOLDEN EARRING) - August 9th, 1946
Happy 54th Birthday Kyle Kyle (born Kyle Keiderling; BANG TANGO) - August 9th, 1965
R.I.P. Paul Samson (SAMSON): June 4th, 1953 – August 9th, 2002
Happy 37th Birthday ARMORED SAINT's Armored Saint EP – August 9th, 1983
Happy 32nd Birthday EUROPE’s Out Of This World - August 9th, 1988
Happy 24th Birthday THERION's Theli - August 9th, 1996
Happy 14th Birthday INSOMNIUM's Above The Weeping World - August 9th, 2006
Happy 9th Birthday ADRENALINE MOB’s Adrenaline Mob – August 9th, 2011
Happy 9th Birthday TRIVIUM's In Waves - August 9th, 2011
Happy 9th Birthday FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE's Agony - August 9th, 2011
Happy 9th Birthday GOREAPHOBIA's Apocalyptic Necromancy - August 9th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday EQUILIBRIUM’s Waldschrein – August 9th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 13th Birthday AGATHOCLES’ Senseless Trip – August 9th, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday DIAMOND PLATE’s Generation Why? – August 9th, 2011