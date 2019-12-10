Brave History December 10th, 2019 - QUEEN, ACCEPT, STARZ, DEEP PURPLE, METALLICA, And More!

Happy 43rd Birthday QUEEN's A Day At The Races - December 10th, 1976      

Happy 60th Birthday Wolf Hoffman (ACCEPT) - December 10th, 1959

Happy 71st Birthday Brendan Harkin (STARZ) - December 10th, 1948

Happy 45th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's Stormbringer - December 10th, 1974 

Happy 7th Birthday METALLICA’s Quebec Magnetic (DVD) – December 10th, 2012

More releases on this day:

Happy 6th Birthday DELIVERANCE’s Hear What I Say! – December 10th, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday DIR EN GREY’s Arche – December 10th, 2014



