Brave History December 14th, 2018 - AC/DC, MELIAH RAGE, FIREHOUSE, SHOTGUN MESSIAH, ALICE COOPER, KATATONIA, MOTÖRHEAD

December 14, 2018, 2 hours ago

Happy 69th Birthday Cliff Williams (AC/DC) - December 14th, 1949

Happy Birthday Mike Munro (MELIAH RAGE) - December 14th

Happy 59th Birthday Carl "C.J." Snare (FIREHOUSE) - December 14th, 1959

Happy 52nd Birthday Thim “Tim” Sköld (SHOTGUN MESSIAH, SKOLD, KMFDM, MARILYN MANSON) - December 14, 1966

R.I.P. Richard Allen "Dick" Wagner (ALICE COOPER, LOU REED): December 14th, 1942 – July 30th, 2014

Happy 25th Birthday KATATONIA’s Dance Of December Souls - December 14th, 1993

Happy 8th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD’s The World Is Yours – December 14th, 2010

More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday
THE DAMNED THINGS’ Ironiclast – December 14th, 2010
SEA OF TREACHERY’s Wonderland – December 14th, 2010

Happy 7th Birthday TO/DIE/FOR’s Samsara – December 14th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday PARADOX’s Tales Of The Weird – December 14th, 2012



