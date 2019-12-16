Brave History December 16th, 2019 - ZZ TOP, ROYAL HUNT, NIGHTRAGE, MACHINE HEAD, HELLOWEEN, And IRON MASK!

Happy 70th Birthday Billy Gibbons (ZZ TOP) - December 16th, 1949

Happy 58th Birthday Andre Andersen (ROYAL HUNT) - December 16th, 1961

Happy 49th Birthday Marios Iliopoulos (NIGHTRAGE) - December 16th, 1969 

Happy 16th Birthday MACHINE HEAD’s Through The Ashes Of Empires - December 16th, 2003

Happy 10th Birthday HELLOWEEN’s Unarmed – Best Of 25th Anniversary – December 16th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday IRON MASK’s Black As Death – December 16th, 2011



