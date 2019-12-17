Brave History December 17th, 2019 - PAUL RODGERS, GRIM REAPER, THE WILDHEARTS, SUICIDE SILENCE, CAPTAIN BEEFHEART, BRITNY FOX, And ANGRA!

Happy 70th Birthday PAUL RODGERS (BAD COMPANY, FREE, QUEEN) - December 17th, 1949



Happy 63rd Birthday Mark Simon (GRIM REAPER) - December 17th, 1956



Happy 55th Birthday David "Ginger" Walls (THE WILDHEARTS) - December 17th, 1964



Happy 32nd Birthday Mark Heylmun (SUICIDE SILENCE) - December 17th, 1987



R.I.P. Don Van Vliet (CAPTAIN BEEFHEART): January 15th, 1941 – December 17th, 2010



Happy 30th Birthday BRITNY FOX' Boys In Heat - December 17th, 1989



Happy 5th Birthday ANGRA’s Secret Garden – December 17th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday

EKTOMORF’s Redemption – December 17th, 2010

SINISTER’s Legacy Of Ashes – December 17th, 2010

TANKARD’s Vo(l)ume 14 – December 17th, 2010