Brave History December 26th, 2019 - SAXON, KINGDOME COME, DIAMOND HEAD, METALLICA, WHITE ZOMBIE, BLACK VEIL BRIDES, KREATOR

December 26, 2019, 27 minutes ago

Happy 68th Birthday Paul Anthony Quinn (SAXON) - December 26th, 1951

Happy 57th Birthday James Kottak (KINGDOME COME, SCORPIONS, KOTTAK) - December 26th, 1962

Happy 56th Birthday Brian Tatler (DIAMOND HEAD) - December 26th, 1963

Happy 56th Birthday Lars Ulrich (METALLICA) - December 26th, 1963

Happy 53rd Birthday Jay “J” Noel Yuenger (WHITE ZOMBIE) - December 26th, 1966 

Happy 29th Birthday Andrew Dennis "Andy" Biersack (BLACK VEIL BRIDES) - December 26th, 1990

Happy 19th Birthday KREATOR’s Past Life Trauma (1985–1992) - December 26th, 2000

Happy 8th Birthday FUCK THE FACTS’ 10 Fucking Years – December 26th, 2011



BIFF BYFORD – “Welcome To The Show” (Silver Lining)

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

