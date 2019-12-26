Brave History December 26th, 2019 - SAXON, KINGDOME COME, DIAMOND HEAD, METALLICA, WHITE ZOMBIE, BLACK VEIL BRIDES, KREATOR
December 26, 2019, 27 minutes ago
Happy 68th Birthday Paul Anthony Quinn (SAXON) - December 26th, 1951
Happy 57th Birthday James Kottak (KINGDOME COME, SCORPIONS, KOTTAK) - December 26th, 1962
Happy 56th Birthday Brian Tatler (DIAMOND HEAD) - December 26th, 1963
Happy 56th Birthday Lars Ulrich (METALLICA) - December 26th, 1963
Happy 53rd Birthday Jay “J” Noel Yuenger (WHITE ZOMBIE) - December 26th, 1966
Happy 29th Birthday Andrew Dennis "Andy" Biersack (BLACK VEIL BRIDES) - December 26th, 1990
Happy 19th Birthday KREATOR’s Past Life Trauma (1985–1992) - December 26th, 2000
Happy 8th Birthday FUCK THE FACTS’ 10 Fucking Years – December 26th, 2011