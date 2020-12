Brave History December 2nd, 2020 - DEF LEPPARD, SACRAMENTUM, HANOI ROCKS, AC/DC, ENUFF Z'NUFF!

Happy 60th Birthday Rick Savage (DEF LEPPARD) - December 2nd, 1960



Happy 46th Birthday Nisse Karlen (SACRAMENTUM) – December 2nd, 1974



R.I.P. Nicholas "Razzle" Dingley (HANOI ROCKS): December 2nd 1960 – December 8th, 1984



Happy 6th Birthday AC/DC’s Rock Or Bust – December 2nd, 2014



Happy 4th Birthday ENUFF Z’NUFF’s Clowns Lounge – December 2nd, 2016



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday DARK SUNS’ Orange – December 2nd, 2011