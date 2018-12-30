Brave History December 30th, 2018 - BLACK SABBATH, BO DIDDLEY, JETHRO TULL, ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA, And RAVEN!
Happy 39th Birthday Tommy Clufetos (BLACK SABBATH, OZZY OSBOURNE, ALICE COOPER, TED NUGENT) - December 30th, 1979
R.I.P. Ellas Otha Bates (BO DIDDLEY): December 30th, 1928 – June 2nd, 2008
Happy 72nd Birhday Clive William Bunker (JETHRO TULL) - December 30th, 1946
Happy 71st Birthday Jeffrey "Jeff" Lynne (ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA, TRAVELING WILBURYS) - December 30th, 1947
Happy 58th Birthday Joe Hasselvander (RAVEN, PENTAGRAM) - December 30th, 1960