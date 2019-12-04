Brave History December 4th, 2019 - FRANK ZAPPA, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, DEEP PURPLE, SCORPIONS, ARSIS, And More!

December 4, 2019, an hour ago

R.I.P. FRANK Vincent ZAPPA: December 21st, 1940 – December 4th, 1993

Happy 68th Birthday Gary Rossington (LYNYRD SKYNYRD) - December 4th, 1951

R.I.P. Thomas Richard "Tommy" Bolin (DEEP PURPLE, JAMES GANG, ZEPHYR): August 1st, 1951 – December 4th, 1976

Happy 42nd Birthday SCORPIONS's Taken By Force - December 4th, 1977

Happy 7th Birthday ARSIS’ Lepers Caress (EP) – December 4th, 2012

More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday DOUBLE DRAGON’s Sons Of Asena – December 4th, 2012

Happy 4th Birthday
CORONATUS’ Rabem im Herz – December 4th, 2015
SUNN O)))’s Kannon – December 4th, 2015



BIFF BYFORD – “Welcome To The Show” (Silver Lining)

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

