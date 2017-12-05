Brave History December 5th, 2017 - JACK RUSSELL, QUEEN, J.J. CALE, SLASH, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, ACCEPT, HAREM SCAREM, And More!

Happy 57th Birthday Jack Russell (JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE, GREAT WHITE) - December 5th, 1960

Happy 37th Birthday QUEEN's Flash Gordon - December 5th, 1980

R.I.P. John Weldon J.J. CALE: December 5th, 1938 – July 26th, 2013

Happy 48th Birthday Todd "DAMMIT" Kerns (SLASH) - December 5th, 1969

Happy 59th Birthday Mark Boals (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, ROYAL HUNT, RING OF FIRE) - December 5th, 1958

Happy 34th Birthday ACCEPT’s Ball To The Walls – December 5th, 1983

Happy 5th Birthday YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s Spellbound – December 5th, 2012

Happy 3rd Birthday HAREM SCAREM’s Thirteen – December 5th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 6th Birthday MARIONETTE’s Nerve – December 5th, 2011

Happy 3rd Birthday
CRUACHAN’s Blood for the Blood God – December 5th, 2014
MORS PRINCIPIUM EST’s Dawn of the 5th Era – December 5th, 2014

ROBB FINLAYSON - "Winter's Apprentice" (Independent)

RICH DAVIS Premiers “Big Bad Wolf”

