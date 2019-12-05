Brave History December 5th, 2019 - JACK RUSSELL, QUEEN, J.J. CALE, SLASH, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, ACCEPT, HAREM SCAREM, And More!

December 5, 2019, 17 minutes ago

Brave History December 5th, 2019 - JACK RUSSELL, QUEEN, J.J. CALE, SLASH, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, ACCEPT, HAREM SCAREM, And More!

Happy 59th Birthday Jack Russell (JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE, GREAT WHITE) - December 5th, 1960

Happy 39th Birthday QUEEN's Flash Gordon - December 5th, 1980

R.I.P. John Weldon J.J. CALE: December 5th, 1938 – July 26th, 2013

Happy 50th Birthday Todd "DAMMIT" Kerns (SLASH) - December 5th, 1969

Happy 61st Birthday Mark Boals (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, ROYAL HUNT, RING OF FIRE) - December 5th, 1958

Happy 36th Birthday ACCEPT’s Ball To The Walls – December 5th, 1983

Happy 7th Birthday YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s Spellbound – December 5th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday HAREM SCAREM’s Thirteen – December 5th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday MARIONETTE’s Nerve – December 5th, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday
CRUACHAN’s Blood for the Blood God – December 5th, 2014
MORS PRINCIPIUM EST’s Dawn of the 5th Era – December 5th, 2014



BIFF BYFORD – “Welcome To The Show” (Silver Lining)

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

