Brave History December 7th, 2019 - ROYAL HUNT, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, DEATH, FLYLEAF, And More!

December 7, 2019, an hour ago

Happy 55th Birthday Steen Mogensen (ROYAL HUNT) – December 7th, 1964



Happy 10th Birthday YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s High Impact – December 7th, 2009



Happy 9th Birthday DEATH’s Live In Japan (DVD) – December 7th, 2010



Happy 9th Birthday FLYLEAF’s Remember To Live (EP) – December 7th, 2010



More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday BLOOD OF KINGU’s De Occulta Philosophia – December 7th, 2007