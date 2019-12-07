Brave History December 7th, 2019 - ROYAL HUNT, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, DEATH, FLYLEAF, And More!

Happy 55th Birthday Steen Mogensen (ROYAL HUNT) – December 7th, 1964

Happy 10th Birthday YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s High Impact – December 7th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday DEATH’s Live In Japan (DVD) – December 7th, 2010

Happy 9th Birthday FLYLEAF’s Remember To Live (EP) – December 7th, 2010

More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday BLOOD OF KINGU’s De Occulta Philosophia – December 7th, 2007



