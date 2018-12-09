Brave History December 9th, 2018 - ALICE COOPER, FIREHOUSE, Y&T, DISARMONIA MUNDI, LYNCH MOB, And More!
December 9, 2018, 2 hours ago
Happy 70th Birthday Dennis Dunaway (ALICE COOPER) - December 9th, 1948
Happy 54th Birthday Michael Foster (FIREHOUSE) - December 9th, 1964
Happy 42nd Birthday Y&T’s Yesterday And Today - December 9th, 1976
Happy 9th Birthday DISARMONIA MUNDI’s The Isolation Game – December 9th, 2009
Happy 4th Birthday LYNCH MOB’s Sun Red Sun – December 9th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 7th Birthday
EISREGEN’s Rostrot – December 9th, 2011
LIVING SACRIFICE’s In Finite Love (DVD) – December 9th, 2011