Brave History December 9th, 2018 - ALICE COOPER, FIREHOUSE, Y&T, DISARMONIA MUNDI, LYNCH MOB, And More!

December 9, 2018, 2 hours ago

Happy 70th Birthday Dennis Dunaway (ALICE COOPER) - December 9th, 1948

 

Happy 54th Birthday Michael Foster (FIREHOUSE) - December 9th, 1964

Happy 42nd Birthday Y&T’s Yesterday And Today - December 9th, 1976

Happy 9th Birthday DISARMONIA MUNDI’s The Isolation Game – December 9th, 2009

Happy 4th Birthday LYNCH MOB’s Sun Red Sun – December 9th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday
EISREGEN’s Rostrot – December 9th, 2011
LIVING SACRIFICE’s In Finite Love (DVD) – December 9th, 2011



