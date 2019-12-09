Brave History December 9th, 2019 - ALICE COOPER, FIREHOUSE, Y&T, DISARMONIA MUNDI, LYNCH MOB, And More!

December 9, 2019, 3 minutes ago

Happy 71st Birthday Dennis Dunaway (ALICE COOPER) - December 9th, 1948

 

Happy 54th Birthday Michael Foster (FIREHOUSE) - December 9th, 1964

Happy 43rd Birthday Y&T’s Yesterday And Today - December 9th, 1976

Happy 10th Birthday DISARMONIA MUNDI’s The Isolation Game – December 9th, 2009

Happy 5th Birthday LYNCH MOB’s Sun Red Sun – December 9th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday
EISREGEN’s Rostrot – December 9th, 2011
LIVING SACRIFICE’s In Finite Love (DVD) – December 9th, 2011



