Brave History February 10th, 2019 - VAN HALEN, METALLICA, SLIPKNOT, JUDAS PRIEST, DAMAGEPLAN, PROBOT, LUNA MORTIS, ELUVEITIE, GOATWHORE, MELECHESH, And More!

Happy 41st Birthday VAN HALEN's Van Halen - February 10th, 1978



R.I.P. Clifford Lee "Cliff" Burton (METALLICA) - February 10th, 1962 – September 27th, 1986



Happy 47th Birthday Craig Jones (SLIPKNOT) - February 11th, 1972



Happy 41st Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Stained Class - February 10th, 1978



Happy 15th Birthday DAMAGEPLAN's New Found Power - February 10th, 2004



Happy 15th Birthday PROBOT's Probot - February 10th, 2004



Happy 10th Birthday LUNA MORTIS’ The Absence - February 10th, 2009



Happy 7th Birthday ELUVEITIE’s Helvetios – February 10th, 2012



Happy 7th Birthday GOATWHORE’s Blood For The Master – February 10th, 2012



Happy 4th Birthday MELECHESH’s Enki – February 10th, 2015



Happy 2nd Birthday OVERKILL’s The Grinding Wheel – February 10th, 2017



Happy 2nd Birthday THUNDER’s Rip It Up – February 10th, 2017



More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday THE ETERNAL’s Under A New Sun – February 10th, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday

DUNDERBEIST’s Black Arts & Crooked Tails – February 10th, 2012

ENGEL’s Songs For The Dead (EP) – February 10th, 2012

Happy 2nd Birthday

DEIVOS’ Endemic Divine – February 10th, 2017

FIRST BLOOD’s Rules – February 10th, 2017

MORS PRINCIPIUM EST’s Embers Of A Dying World – February 10th, 2017

NIDINGR’s The High Heat Licks Against Heaven – February 10th, 2017