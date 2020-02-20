Brave History February 20th, 2020 - SEPULTURA, STEELY DAN, EUROPE, SCORPIONS, NIRVANA, GREAT WHITE, IN FLAMES, DISMEMBER, RAUNCHY, ABORTED, HAMMERFALL, BLACK STAR RIDERS, And More!

February 20, 2020, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities sepultura steely dan europe scorpions nirvana great white in flames dismember raunchy aborted hammerfall black star riders

Brave History February 20th, 2020 - SEPULTURA, STEELY DAN, EUROPE, SCORPIONS, NIRVANA, GREAT WHITE, IN FLAMES, DISMEMBER, RAUNCHY, ABORTED, HAMMERFALL, BLACK STAR RIDERS, And More!

Happy 24th Birthday SEPULTURA's Roots - February 20th, 1996
 

Happy 70th Birthday Walter Carl Becker (STEELY DAN) - February 20th, 1950
 

Happy 65th Birthday Jon Brant (CHEAP TRICK) February 20th, 1955 
 

Happy 60th Birthday guitarist Kee Marcello (EUROPE) - February 20th, 1960
 

Happy 53rd Birthday Paweł Maciwoda (SCORPIONS) - February 20th, 1967 
 

Happy 52nd Birthday Terry Ilous (GREAT WHITE, XYZ) - February 20, 1968
 

R.I.P. Kurt Donald Cobain (NIRVANA) - February 20th, 1967 – April 5th, 1994
 

R.I.P. Ty Longley (GREAT WHITE): September 4th, 1971 – February 20th, 2003
 

Happy 24th Birthday IN FLAMES' The Jester Race - February 20th, 1996

Happy 14th Birthday DISMEMBER’s The God That Never Was - February 20th, 2006 

Happy 14th Birthday RAUNCHY’s Death Pop Romance - February 20th, 2006
 

Happy 13th Birthday ABORTED’s Slaughter & Apparatus: A Methodical Overture - February 20th, 2007
 

Happy 11th Birthday HAMMERFALL’s No Sacrifice, No Victory - February 20th, 2009
 

Happy 5th Birthday BLACK STAR RIDERS's The Killer Instinct - February 20th, 2015

Happy 5th Birthday SCORPIONS’ Return To Forever – February 20th, 2015

More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday 
BENEATH THE MASSACRE's Mechanics of Dysfunction - February 20th, 2007
NOVEMBERS DOOM's The Novella Reservoir - February 20th, 2007 

Happy 11th Birthday SUIDAKRA's Crogacht - February 20th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday AUTOPSY's All Tomorrow’s Funerals - February 20th, 2012
Happy 5th Birthday SVARTSOT's Vaeldet - February 20th, 2015



Featured Audio

TESTAMENT – “Night Of The Witch” (Nuclear Blast)

TESTAMENT – “Night Of The Witch” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

Latest Reviews