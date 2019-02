Brave History February 23rd, 2019 - AEROSMITH, JOHNNY WINTER, SWEET, QUEENSRŸCHE, EUROPE, MY DYING BRIDE, MASTERPLAN, ENSIFERUM, And More

Happy 67th Birthday Brad Whitford (AEROSMITH) - February 23rd, 1952



R.I.P. John Dawson Winter III (JOHNNY WINTER): February 23rd, 1944 – July 16th, 2014



Happy 71st Birthday Stephen Norman Priest (SWEET) - February 23rd, 1948



Happy 57th Birthday Michael F. Wilton (QUEENSRŸCHE) - February 23rd, 1962



Happy 55th Birthday John Norum (EUROPE) - February 23rd, 1964



Happy 49th Birthday Corey Lowery (DARK NEW DAY, STEREOMUD, STUCK MOJO) - February 23rd, 1970



Happy 20th Birthday OVERKILL’s Necroshine – February 23rd, 1999

Happy 15th Birthday MY DYING BRIDE's Songs Of Darkness, Words Of Light - February 23rd, 2004



Happy 12th Birthday MASTERPLAN’s MK II - February 23rd, 2007



Happy 12th Birthday NAGLFAR’s Harvest - February 23rd, 2007



Happy 10th Birthday ROTTING CHRIST’s Non Serviam — A 20 Year Apocryphal Story - February 23rd, 2009



Happy 10th Birthday THE AGONIST’s Lullabies For The Dormant Mind - February 23rd, 2009



Happy 10th Birthday WOLF’s Ravenous - February 23rd, 2009



Happy 8th Birthday TURISAS’ Stand Up And Fight – February 23rd, 2011



Happy 4th Birthday THE AGONIST’s Eye Of Providence – February 23rd, 2015



Happy 4th Birthday ENSIFERUM’s One Man Army – February 23rd, 2015



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday AUTUMN’s Altitude - February 23rd, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday DIA DE LOS MUERTOS’ Satanico Dramatico – February 23rd, 2011

Happy 4th Birthday CARACH ANGREN’s This Is No Fairytale – February 23rd, 2015