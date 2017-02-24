Brave History February 24th, 2017 - LED ZEPPELIN, SAXON, LEE AARON, EUROPE, KING DIAMOND, RONNIE JAMES DIO, CRADLE OF FILTH, MORBID ANGEL, CANNIBAL CORPSE, GOD FORBID, ABSU, LAMB OF GOD
February 24, 2017, an hour ago
Happy 42nd Birthday LED ZEPPELIN's Physical Graffiti - February 24th, 1975
Happy 65th Birthday Steven "Dobby" Dawson (SAXON, OLIVER/DAWSON SAXON) - February 24th, 1952
Happy 33rd Birthday LEE AARON's Metal Queen - February 24th, 1984
Happy 33rd Birthday EUROPE’s Wings Of Tomorrow - February 24th, 1984
Happy 189th Birthday KING DIAMOND's Voodoo - February 24th, 1998
Happy 19th Birthday RONNIE JAMES DIO’s Inferno: Last In Live - February 24th, 1998
Happy 19th Birthday MORBID ANGEL's Formulas Fatal To The Flesh - February 24th, 1998
Happy 23rd Birthday CRADLE OF FILTH's The Principle Of Evil Made Flesh - February 24th, 1994
Happy 13th Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE's The Wretched Spawn - February 24th, 2004
Happy 13th Birthday GOD FORBID's Gone Forever - February 24th, 2004
Happy 8th Birthday LAMB OF GOD’s Wrath - February 24th, 2009
Happy 5th Birthday FREEDOM CALL’s Land Of The Crimson Dawn – February 24th, 2012
Happy 5th Birthday RAGE’s 21 – February 24th, 2012
Happy 3rd Birthday FREEDOM CALL’s Beyond – February 24th, 2014
Happy 3rd Birthday HIRAX’s Immortal Legacy – February 24th, 2014
Happy 3rd Birthday VANDEN PLAS’ Chronicles Of The Immortals – Netherworld (Path 1) – February 24th, 2014
Happy 2nd Birthday ALL THAT REMAINS’ The Order Of Things – February 24th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 7th Birthday
ABSU’s Absu - February 24th, 2009
AUGUST BURNS RED’s Lost Messengers: The Outtakes - February 24th, 2009
Happy 5th Birthday
DESASTER’s The Arts Of Destruction – February 24th, 2012
DRUDKH’s Eternal Turn Of The Wheel – February 24th, 2012
HALLOWEEN’s Terrortory – February 24th, 2012
LANFEAR’s This Harmonic Consonance – February 24th, 2012
LYRIEL’s Leverage – February 24th, 2012
TERRORIZER’s Hordes Of Zombies – February 24th, 2012
VENGEANCE’s Crystal Eye – February 24th, 2012