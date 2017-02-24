Brave History February 24th, 2017 - LED ZEPPELIN, SAXON, LEE AARON, EUROPE, KING DIAMOND, RONNIE JAMES DIO, CRADLE OF FILTH, MORBID ANGEL, CANNIBAL CORPSE, GOD FORBID, ABSU, LAMB OF GOD

Happy 42nd Birthday LED ZEPPELIN's Physical Graffiti - February 24th, 1975



Happy 65th Birthday Steven "Dobby" Dawson (SAXON, OLIVER/DAWSON SAXON) - February 24th, 1952



Happy 33rd Birthday LEE AARON's Metal Queen - February 24th, 1984



Happy 33rd Birthday EUROPE’s Wings Of Tomorrow - February 24th, 1984



Happy 189th Birthday KING DIAMOND's Voodoo - February 24th, 1998



Happy 19th Birthday RONNIE JAMES DIO’s Inferno: Last In Live - February 24th, 1998



Happy 19th Birthday MORBID ANGEL's Formulas Fatal To The Flesh - February 24th, 1998



Happy 23rd Birthday CRADLE OF FILTH's The Principle Of Evil Made Flesh - February 24th, 1994



Happy 13th Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE's The Wretched Spawn - February 24th, 2004



Happy 13th Birthday GOD FORBID's Gone Forever - February 24th, 2004



Happy 8th Birthday LAMB OF GOD’s Wrath - February 24th, 2009



Happy 5th Birthday FREEDOM CALL’s Land Of The Crimson Dawn – February 24th, 2012



Happy 5th Birthday RAGE’s 21 – February 24th, 2012



Happy 3rd Birthday FREEDOM CALL’s Beyond – February 24th, 2014



Happy 3rd Birthday HIRAX’s Immortal Legacy – February 24th, 2014



Happy 3rd Birthday VANDEN PLAS’ Chronicles Of The Immortals – Netherworld (Path 1) – February 24th, 2014



Happy 2nd Birthday ALL THAT REMAINS’ The Order Of Things – February 24th, 2015



More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday

ABSU’s Absu - February 24th, 2009

AUGUST BURNS RED’s Lost Messengers: The Outtakes - February 24th, 2009

Happy 5th Birthday

DESASTER’s The Arts Of Destruction – February 24th, 2012

DRUDKH’s Eternal Turn Of The Wheel – February 24th, 2012

HALLOWEEN’s Terrortory – February 24th, 2012

LANFEAR’s This Harmonic Consonance – February 24th, 2012

LYRIEL’s Leverage – February 24th, 2012

TERRORIZER’s Hordes Of Zombies – February 24th, 2012

VENGEANCE’s Crystal Eye – February 24th, 2012