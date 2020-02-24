Brave History February 24th, 2020 - KING DIAMOND, LED ZEPPELIN, SAXON, LEE AARON, EUROPE, RONNIE JAMES DIO, CRADLE OF FILTH, MORBID ANGEL, CANNIBAL CORPSE, GOD FORBID, ABSU, LAMB OF GOD

Happy 22nd Birthday KING DIAMOND's Voodoo - February 24th, 1998



Happy 45th Birthday LED ZEPPELIN's Physical Graffiti - February 24th, 1975



Happy 68th Birthday Steven "Dobby" Dawson (SAXON, OLIVER/DAWSON SAXON) - February 24th, 1952



Happy 36th Birthday LEE AARON's Metal Queen - February 24th, 1984



Happy 36th Birthday EUROPE’s Wings Of Tomorrow - February 24th, 1984



Happy 22nd Birthday RONNIE JAMES DIO’s Inferno: Last In Live - February 24th, 1998



Happy 22nd Birthday MORBID ANGEL's Formulas Fatal To The Flesh - February 24th, 1998



Happy 26th Birthday CRADLE OF FILTH's The Principle Of Evil Made Flesh - February 24th, 1994



Happy 16th Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE's The Wretched Spawn - February 24th, 2004



Happy 16th Birthday GOD FORBID's Gone Forever - February 24th, 2004



Happy 11th Birthday LAMB OF GOD’s Wrath - February 24th, 2009



Happy 8th Birthday FREEDOM CALL’s Land Of The Crimson Dawn – February 24th, 2012



Happy 8th Birthday RAGE’s 21 – February 24th, 2012



Happy 6th Birthday FREEDOM CALL’s Beyond – February 24th, 2014



Happy 6th Birthday HIRAX’s Immortal Legacy – February 24th, 2014



Happy 6th Birthday VANDEN PLAS’ Chronicles Of The Immortals – Netherworld (Path 1) – February 24th, 2014



Happy 5th Birthday ALL THAT REMAINS’ The Order Of Things – February 24th, 2015



Happy 3rd Birthday IMMOLATION’s Atonement – February 24th, 2017



Happy 3rd Birthday SANCTUARY’s Inception – February 24th, 2017



Happy 3rd Birthday SIX FEET UNDER’s Torment – February 24th, 2017



More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday

ABSU’s Absu - February 24th, 2009

AUGUST BURNS RED’s Lost Messengers: The Outtakes - February 24th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday

DESASTER’s The Arts Of Destruction – February 24th, 2012

DRUDKH’s Eternal Turn Of The Wheel – February 24th, 2012

HALLOWEEN’s Terrortory – February 24th, 2012

LANFEAR’s This Harmonic Consonance – February 24th, 2012

LYRIEL’s Leverage – February 24th, 2012

TERRORIZER’s Hordes Of Zombies – February 24th, 2012

VENGEANCE’s Crystal Eye – February 24th, 2012

Happy 3rd Birthday

A BREACH OF SILENCE’s Secrets – February 24th, 2017

BLOODBOUND’s War Of Dragons – February 24th, 2017

BORN OF OSIRIS’ The Eternal Reign (EP) – February 24th, 2017

EX DEO’s The Immortal Wars – February 24th, 2017

HETROERTZEN’s Uprising Of The Fallen – February 24th, 2017

PERSEFONE’s Aathma – February 24th, 2017

PYOGENESIS’ A Kingdom To Disappear – February 24th, 2017

SINISTER’s Syncretism – February 24th, 2017

SUICIDE SILENCE’s Suicide Silence – February 24th, 2017

TROLLFEST’s Helluva – February 24th, 2017

UNEARTHLY TRANCE’s Stalking The Ghost – February 24th, 2017

VENDETTA’s The 5th – February 24th, 2017