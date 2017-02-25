Brave History February 25th, 2017 - PANTERA, JUNKYARD, VIXEN, THE BEATLES, ALICE COOPER, SCORPIONS, DRAGONFORCE, IMPELLITTERI, SERENITY, VISIONS OF ATLANTIS, DARKTHORNE, And More!
February 25, 2017, an hour ago
Happy 25th Birthday PANTERA's Vulgar Display Of Power - February 25th, 1992
Happy Birthday Brian Baker (JUNKYARD) - February 25th
Happy 55th Birthday Pia Maiocco (VIXEN) - February 25th, 1962
R.I.P. George Harrison (BEATLES) - February 25th, 1943 - November 29th, 2001
R.I.P. Dee Cernile (SVEN GALI) who died of lung cancer on February 25th, 2012. He was 46.
Happy 44th Birthday ALICE COOPER's Billion Dollar Babies - February 25th, 1973
Happy 38th Birthday SCORPIONS' Lovedrive - February 25th, 1979
Happy 14th Birthday DRAGONFORCE's Valley Of The Damned - February 25th, 2003
Happy 8th Birthday IMPELLITTERI’s Wicked Maiden - February 25th, 2009
Happy 6th Birthday SERENITY’s Death & Legacy – February 25th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday VISIONS OF ATLANTIS’ Delta – February 25th, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday DARKTHRONE’s The Underground Resistance – February 25th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday
DARK FORTRESS’ Eidolon - February 25th, 2008
DARK SUNS’ Grave Human Genuine - February 25th, 2008
Happy 6th Birthday
BEFORE THE DAWN’s Deathstar Rising – February 25th, 2011
DEADLOCK’s Bizarro World – February 25th, 2011
DOOMSWORD’s The Eternal Battle – February 25th, 2011
DIE APOKALYPTISCHEN REITER’s Moral And Wahnsinn – February 25th, 2011
MERCENARY’s Metamorphosis – February 25th, 2011
NIGHTMARE’s One Night Of Insurrection – February 25th, 2011
ONE MAN ARMY AND THE UNDEAD QUARTET’s The Dark Epic – February 25th, 2011
THUNDERBOLT’s Dung Idols – February 25th, 2011
WOLFCHANT’s Call Of The Black Winds – February 25th, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday
OMNIUM GATHERUM’s Beyond – February 25th, 2013
STEVEN WILSON’s The Raven That Refused To Sing (And Other Stories) – February 25th, 2013