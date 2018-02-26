Brave History February 26th, 2018 - JOURNEY, SACRAMENTUM, JUDAS PRIEST, GREAT WHITE, RAGE, CANNIBAL CORPSE, CIRITH GORGOR, MANOWAR, DEATH ANGEL, KROKUS, ANTHRAX, ANVIL, ENTOMBED A.D., And VOIVOD!
February 26, 2018, an hour ago
Happy 68th Birthday Jonathan Cain (JOURNEY, BABYS, BAD ENGLISH) - February 26th, 1950
Happy 48th Birthday Niclas Anderson (SACRAMENTUM) - February 26th, 1969
Happy 37th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Point Of Entry - February 26th 1981
Happy 27th Birthday GREAT WHITE's Hooked - February 26th 1991
Happy 17th Birthday RAGE's Welcome To The Other Side - February 26th, 2001
Happy 16th Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE's Gore Obsessed - February 26th, 2002
Happy 11th Birthday CIRITH GORGOR’s Cirith Gorgor - February 26th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday CHARLIE DOMINICI’s O3: A Trilogy, Part Two - February 26th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday MANOWAR’s Gods Of War - February 26th, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday DEATH ANGEL’s Killing Season - February 26th, 2008
Happy 10th Birthday MYGRAIN’s Signs Of Existence - February 26th, 2008
Happy 8th Birthday KROKUS’ Hoodoo - February 26th, 2010
Happy 2nd Birthday ANTHRAX’s For All Kings – February 26th, 2016
Happy 2nd Birthday ANVIL’s Anvil Is Anvil – February 26th, 2016
Happy 2nd Birthday ENTOMBED A.D.’s Dead Dawn – February 26th, 2016
Happy 2nd Birthday VOIVOD’s Post Society (EP) – February 26th, 2016
More releases on this day:
Happy 5th Birthday
BYZANTINE’s Byzantine – February 26th, 2013
RUINS’ Place Of No Pity – February 26th, 2013
VREID’s Welcome To Farewell – February 26th, 2013
WITHIN THE RUINS’ Elite – February 26th, 2013
Happy 2nd Birthday
BLACK COBRA’s Imperium Simulacra – February 26th, 2016
DESTROYER 666’s Wildfire – February 26th, 2016
HEADSPACE’s All That You Fear Is Gone – February 26th, 2016
OMNIUM GATHERUM’s Grey Heavens – February 26th, 2016
REDEMPTION’s The Art Of Loss – February 26th, 2016
SINBREED’s Master Creator – February 26th, 2016
THE UNGUIDED’s Lust And Loathing – February 26th, 2016
WISDOM’s Rise Of The Wise – February 26th, 2016