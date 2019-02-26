Brave History February 26th, 2019 - JOURNEY, SACRAMENTUM, JUDAS PRIEST, GREAT WHITE, RAGE, CANNIBAL CORPSE, CIRITH GORGOR, MANOWAR, DEATH ANGEL, KROKUS, ANTHRAX, ANVIL, ENTOMBED A.D., And VOIVOD!
February 26, 2019, 20 minutes ago
Happy 69th Birthday Jonathan Cain (JOURNEY, BABYS, BAD ENGLISH) - February 26th, 1950
Happy 49th Birthday Niclas Anderson (SACRAMENTUM) - February 26th, 1969
Happy 38th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Point Of Entry - February 26th 1981
Happy 28th Birthday GREAT WHITE's Hooked - February 26th 1991
Happy 18th Birthday RAGE's Welcome To The Other Side - February 26th, 2001
Happy 17th Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE's Gore Obsessed - February 26th, 2002
Happy 12th Birthday CIRITH GORGOR’s Cirith Gorgor - February 26th, 2007
Happy 12th Birthday CHARLIE DOMINICI’s O3: A Trilogy, Part Two - February 26th, 2007
Happy 12th Birthday MANOWAR’s Gods Of War - February 26th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday DEATH ANGEL’s Killing Season - February 26th, 2008
Happy 11th Birthday MYGRAIN’s Signs Of Existence - February 26th, 2008
Happy 9th Birthday KROKUS’ Hoodoo - February 26th, 2010
Happy 3rd Birthday ANTHRAX’s For All Kings – February 26th, 2016
Happy 3rd Birthday ANVIL’s Anvil Is Anvil – February 26th, 2016
Happy 3rd Birthday ENTOMBED A.D.’s Dead Dawn – February 26th, 2016
Happy 3rd Birthday VOIVOD’s Post Society (EP) – February 26th, 2016
More releases on this day:
Happy 6th Birthday
BYZANTINE’s Byzantine – February 26th, 2013
RUINS’ Place Of No Pity – February 26th, 2013
VREID’s Welcome To Farewell – February 26th, 2013
WITHIN THE RUINS’ Elite – February 26th, 2013
Happy 3rd Birthday
BLACK COBRA’s Imperium Simulacra – February 26th, 2016
DESTROYER 666’s Wildfire – February 26th, 2016
HEADSPACE’s All That You Fear Is Gone – February 26th, 2016
OMNIUM GATHERUM’s Grey Heavens – February 26th, 2016
REDEMPTION’s The Art Of Loss – February 26th, 2016
SINBREED’s Master Creator – February 26th, 2016
THE UNGUIDED’s Lust And Loathing – February 26th, 2016
WISDOM’s Rise Of The Wise – February 26th, 2016