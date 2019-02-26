Brave History February 26th, 2019 - JOURNEY, SACRAMENTUM, JUDAS PRIEST, GREAT WHITE, RAGE, CANNIBAL CORPSE, CIRITH GORGOR, MANOWAR, DEATH ANGEL, KROKUS, ANTHRAX, ANVIL, ENTOMBED A.D., And VOIVOD!

Happy 69th Birthday Jonathan Cain (JOURNEY, BABYS, BAD ENGLISH) - February 26th, 1950



Happy 49th Birthday Niclas Anderson (SACRAMENTUM) - February 26th, 1969



Happy 38th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Point Of Entry - February 26th 1981



Happy 28th Birthday GREAT WHITE's Hooked - February 26th 1991



Happy 18th Birthday RAGE's Welcome To The Other Side - February 26th, 2001



Happy 17th Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE's Gore Obsessed - February 26th, 2002



Happy 12th Birthday CIRITH GORGOR’s Cirith Gorgor - February 26th, 2007



Happy 12th Birthday CHARLIE DOMINICI’s O3: A Trilogy, Part Two - February 26th, 2007



Happy 12th Birthday MANOWAR’s Gods Of War - February 26th, 2007



Happy 11th Birthday DEATH ANGEL’s Killing Season - February 26th, 2008



Happy 11th Birthday MYGRAIN’s Signs Of Existence - February 26th, 2008



Happy 9th Birthday KROKUS’ Hoodoo - February 26th, 2010



Happy 3rd Birthday ANTHRAX’s For All Kings – February 26th, 2016



Happy 3rd Birthday ANVIL’s Anvil Is Anvil – February 26th, 2016



Happy 3rd Birthday ENTOMBED A.D.’s Dead Dawn – February 26th, 2016



Happy 3rd Birthday VOIVOD’s Post Society (EP) – February 26th, 2016



More releases on this day:

Happy 6th Birthday

BYZANTINE’s Byzantine – February 26th, 2013

RUINS’ Place Of No Pity – February 26th, 2013

VREID’s Welcome To Farewell – February 26th, 2013

WITHIN THE RUINS’ Elite – February 26th, 2013

Happy 3rd Birthday

BLACK COBRA’s Imperium Simulacra – February 26th, 2016

DESTROYER 666’s Wildfire – February 26th, 2016

HEADSPACE’s All That You Fear Is Gone – February 26th, 2016

OMNIUM GATHERUM’s Grey Heavens – February 26th, 2016

REDEMPTION’s The Art Of Loss – February 26th, 2016

SINBREED’s Master Creator – February 26th, 2016

THE UNGUIDED’s Lust And Loathing – February 26th, 2016

WISDOM’s Rise Of The Wise – February 26th, 2016