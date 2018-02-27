Brave History February 27th, 2018 - IRON MAIDEN, JOURNEY, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, SCAR THE MARTYR, UNLEASHED, FU MANCHU, OPETH, RACER X, CALIBAN, DARKTHRONE, SADUS, WITCHERY, ARCH ENEMY, ASPHYX, NAPALM DEATH, And ENFORCER!
February 27, 2018, 2 hours ago
Happy 61st Birthday Adrian Smith (IRON MAIDEN, BRUCE DICKINSON) - February 27th, 1957
Happy 64th Birthday Neal Schon (JOURNEY, SANTANA, HSAS) - February 27th, 1954
Happy 59th Birthday John Roy "Johnny" Van Zant (LYNYRD SKYNYRD) - February 27th, 1959
Happy 54th Birthday Jed Simon (SCAR THE MARTYR, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD, ZIMMERS HOLE) - February 27th, 1964
Happy 23rd Birthday UNLEASHED's Victory - February 27th, 1995
Happy 22nd Birthday FU MANCHU's In Search Of... - February 27th, 1996
Happy 17th Birthday OPETH's Blackwater Park - February 27th, 2001
Happy 17th Birthday RACER X' Superheroes - February 27th, 2001
Happy 12th Birthday CALIBAN’s The Undying Darkness - February 27th, 2006
Happy 12th Birthday DARKTHRONE’s The Cult Is Alive - February 27th, 2006
Happy 12th Birthday SADUS’ Out For Blood - February 27th, 2006
Happy 12th Birthday WITCHERY’s Don't Fear The Reaper - February 27th, 2006
Happy 20th Birthday OOMPH!'s Unrein - February 27th, 1998
Happy 9th Birthday ARCH ENEMY’s Manifesto Of Arch Enemy - February 27th, 2009
Happy 6th Birthday ASPHYX’s Deathhammer – February 27th, 2012
Happy 6th Birthday NAPALM DEATH’s Utilitarian – February 27th, 2012
Happy 3rd Birthday ENFORCER’s From Beyond – February 27th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday
THE BURNING’s Reawakening – February 27th, 2009
ISOLE’s Silent Ruins – February 27th, 2009
LUNATICA’s New Shores – February 27th, 2009
MALEFICE’s Dawn Of Reprisal – February 27th, 2009
THE SORROW’s Origin Of The Storm – February 27th, 2009