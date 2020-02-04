Brave History February 4th, 2020 - ALICE COOPER, IMMORTAL, KANSAS, FASTWAY, HATE, AMORPHIS, IRON MAIDEN, KORPIKLAANI, BEHEMOTH, And More!

Happy 72nd Birthday ALICE COOPER - February 4th, 1948 
 

Happy 18th Birthday IMMORTAL's Sons Of Northern Darkness - February 4th, 2002 

Happy 69th Birthday Phillip W. Ehart (KANSAS) - February 4th, 1951 
 

Happy 68th Birthday Jerry Shirley (FASTWAY, HUMBLE PIE) - February 4th, 1952 
 

Happy 12th Birthday HATE’s Morphosis – February 4th, 2008 
 

Happy 12th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s Live After Death – February 4th, 2008 
 

Happy 9th Birthday KORPIKLAANI’s Ukon Wacka – February 4th, 2011 
 

Happy 6th Birthday BEHEMOTH’s The Satanist – February 4th, 2014 
 

More releases on this day: 

Happy 13th Birthday BAPTISM’s Grim Arts Of Melancholy – February 4th, 2007 
Happy 12th Birthday SWORN ENEMY’s Maniacal – February 4th, 2008 
Happy 7th Birthday RED’s Release The Panic – February 4th, 2013 

Happy 5th Birthday
FOR TODAY’s Fight The Silence – February 4th, 2014 
TRUCKFIGHTERS’ Universe – February 4th, 2014



