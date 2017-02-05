Brave History February 5th, 2017 - PRIMAL FEAR, SPINAL TAP, TESLA, GUNS N' ROSES, SLAUGHTER, IMMOLATION, WARBRINGER, HATE, THE CULT, FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE, OBSCURA, And More!
February 5, 2017, a minute ago
Happy 52nd Birthday Ralf Scheepers (PRIMAL FEAR, GAMMA RAY) - February 5th, 1965
Happy 69th Birthday Christopher Guest (SPINAL TAP) - February 5th, 1948
Happy 55th Birthday Tommy Skeoch (TESLA) - February 5th, 1962
Happy 53rd Birthday Michael Andrew "Duff" McKagan (LOADED, VELVET REVOLVER, GUNS N’ ROSES) - February 5th, 1964
R.I.P. Timothy Patrick "Tim" Kelly (SLAUGHTER): January 13th, 1963 – February 5th, 1998
Happy 12th Birthday IMMOLATION’s Harnessing Ruin – February 5th, 2005
Happy 11th Birthday WARBRINGER’s One By One, The Wicked Fall EP – February 5th, 2006
Happy 9th Birthday WARBRINGER’s War Without End – February 5th, 2008
Happy 4th Birthday HATE’s Solarflesh – A Gospel Of Radiant Divnity – February 5th, 2013
Happy 1st Birthday THE CULT’s Hidden City – February 5th, 2016
Happy 1st Birthday FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE’s King – February 5th, 2016
Happy 1st Birthday OBSCURA’s Akroasis – February 5th, 2016
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday BRAIN DRILL’s Apocalyptic Feasting – February 5th, 2008
SALT OF THE WOUND’s Carnal Repercussions – February 5th, 2008
WINDS OF PLAGUE’s Decimate The Weak – February 5th, 2008
Happy 4th Birthday
DEFEATED SANITY’s Passages Into Deformity – February 5th, 2013
2013 SPEKTR’s Cypher – February 5th, 2013
Happy 1st Birthday
DROWNING POOL’s Hellelujah – February 5th, 2016
TEXTURES’ Phenotype – February 5th, 2016