Brave History February 5th, 2017 - PRIMAL FEAR, SPINAL TAP, TESLA, GUNS N' ROSES, SLAUGHTER, IMMOLATION, WARBRINGER, HATE, THE CULT, FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE, OBSCURA, And More!

Happy 52nd Birthday Ralf Scheepers (PRIMAL FEAR, GAMMA RAY) - February 5th, 1965 
 

Happy 69th Birthday Christopher Guest (SPINAL TAP) - February 5th, 1948 
 

Happy 55th Birthday Tommy Skeoch (TESLA) - February 5th, 1962  
 

Happy 53rd Birthday Michael Andrew "Duff" McKagan (LOADED, VELVET REVOLVER, GUNS N’ ROSES) - February 5th, 1964 
 

R.I.P. Timothy Patrick "Tim" Kelly (SLAUGHTER): January 13th, 1963 – February 5th, 1998 
 

Happy 12th Birthday IMMOLATION’s Harnessing Ruin – February 5th, 2005 
 

Happy 11th Birthday WARBRINGER’s One By One, The Wicked Fall EP – February 5th, 2006 
 

Happy 9th Birthday WARBRINGER’s War Without End – February 5th, 2008 
 

Happy 4th Birthday HATE’s Solarflesh – A Gospel Of Radiant Divnity – February 5th, 2013 

Happy 1st Birthday THE CULT’s Hidden City – February 5th, 2016

Happy 1st Birthday FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE’s King – February 5th, 2016

Happy 1st Birthday OBSCURA’s Akroasis – February 5th, 2016

More releases on this day: 
Happy 9th Birthday  BRAIN DRILL’s Apocalyptic Feasting – February 5th, 2008 
SALT OF THE WOUND’s Carnal Repercussions – February 5th, 2008 
WINDS OF PLAGUE’s Decimate The Weak – February 5th, 2008 

Happy 4th Birthday 
DEFEATED SANITY’s Passages Into Deformity – February 5th, 2013 
2013 SPEKTR’s Cypher – February 5th, 2013

Happy 1st Birthday
DROWNING POOL’s Hellelujah – February 5th, 2016
TEXTURES’ Phenotype – February 5th, 2016

Featured Audio

IRON REAGAN - "A Dying World" (Relapse)

Featured Video

IRON REAGAN Thrash With "Bleed The Fifth" Video

Latest Reviews