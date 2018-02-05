Brave History February 5th, 2018 - PRIMAL FEAR, SPINAL TAP, TESLA, GUNS N' ROSES, SLAUGHTER, IMMOLATION, WARBRINGER, HATE, THE CULT, FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE, OBSCURA, And More!
February 5, 2018, 10 hours ago
Happy 53rd Birthday Ralf Scheepers (PRIMAL FEAR, GAMMA RAY) - February 5th, 1965
Happy 70th Birthday Christopher Guest (SPINAL TAP) - February 5th, 1948
Happy 56th Birthday Tommy Skeoch (TESLA) - February 5th, 1962
Happy 54th Birthday Michael Andrew "Duff" McKagan (LOADED, VELVET REVOLVER, GUNS N’ ROSES) - February 5th, 1964
R.I.P. Timothy Patrick "Tim" Kelly (SLAUGHTER): January 13th, 1963 – February 5th, 1998
Happy 13th Birthday IMMOLATION’s Harnessing Ruin – February 5th, 2005
Happy 12th Birthday WARBRINGER’s One By One, The Wicked Fall EP – February 5th, 2006
Happy 10th Birthday WARBRINGER’s War Without End – February 5th, 2008
Happy 5th Birthday HATE’s Solarflesh – A Gospel Of Radiant Divnity – February 5th, 2013
Happy 2nd Birthday THE CULT’s Hidden City – February 5th, 2016
Happy 2nd Birthday FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE’s King – February 5th, 2016
Happy 2nd Birthday OBSCURA’s Akroasis – February 5th, 2016
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday BRAIN DRILL’s Apocalyptic Feasting – February 5th, 2008
SALT OF THE WOUND’s Carnal Repercussions – February 5th, 2008
WINDS OF PLAGUE’s Decimate The Weak – February 5th, 2008
Happy 5th Birthday
DEFEATED SANITY’s Passages Into Deformity – February 5th, 2013
2013 SPEKTR’s Cypher – February 5th, 2013
Happy 2nd Birthday
DROWNING POOL’s Hellelujah – February 5th, 2016
TEXTURES’ Phenotype – February 5th, 2016