Brave History February 5th, 2018 - PRIMAL FEAR, SPINAL TAP, TESLA, GUNS N' ROSES, SLAUGHTER, IMMOLATION, WARBRINGER, HATE, THE CULT, FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE, OBSCURA, And More!

February 5, 2018, 10 hours ago

Happy 53rd Birthday Ralf Scheepers (PRIMAL FEAR, GAMMA RAY) - February 5th, 1965 
 

Happy 70th Birthday Christopher Guest (SPINAL TAP) - February 5th, 1948 
 

Happy 56th Birthday Tommy Skeoch (TESLA) - February 5th, 1962  
 

Happy 54th Birthday Michael Andrew "Duff" McKagan (LOADED, VELVET REVOLVER, GUNS N’ ROSES) - February 5th, 1964 
 

R.I.P. Timothy Patrick "Tim" Kelly (SLAUGHTER): January 13th, 1963 – February 5th, 1998 
 

Happy 13th Birthday IMMOLATION’s Harnessing Ruin – February 5th, 2005 
 

Happy 12th Birthday WARBRINGER’s One By One, The Wicked Fall EP – February 5th, 2006 
 

Happy 10th Birthday WARBRINGER’s War Without End – February 5th, 2008 
 

Happy 5th Birthday HATE’s Solarflesh – A Gospel Of Radiant Divnity – February 5th, 2013 

Happy 2nd Birthday THE CULT’s Hidden City – February 5th, 2016

Happy 2nd Birthday FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE’s King – February 5th, 2016

Happy 2nd Birthday OBSCURA’s Akroasis – February 5th, 2016

More releases on this day: 
Happy 10th Birthday  BRAIN DRILL’s Apocalyptic Feasting – February 5th, 2008 
SALT OF THE WOUND’s Carnal Repercussions – February 5th, 2008 
WINDS OF PLAGUE’s Decimate The Weak – February 5th, 2008 

Happy 5th Birthday 
DEFEATED SANITY’s Passages Into Deformity – February 5th, 2013 
2013 SPEKTR’s Cypher – February 5th, 2013

Happy 2nd Birthday
DROWNING POOL’s Hellelujah – February 5th, 2016
TEXTURES’ Phenotype – February 5th, 2016

