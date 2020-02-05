Brave History February 5th, 2020 - PRIMAL FEAR, SPINAL TAP, TESLA, GUNS N' ROSES, SLAUGHTER, IMMOLATION, WARBRINGER, HATE, THE CULT, FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE, OBSCURA, And More!
February 5, 2020, 37 minutes ago
Happy 55th Birthday Ralf Scheepers (PRIMAL FEAR, GAMMA RAY) - February 5th, 1965
Happy 72nd Birthday Christopher Guest (SPINAL TAP) - February 5th, 1948
Happy 58th Birthday Tommy Skeoch (TESLA) - February 5th, 1962
Happy 56th Birthday Michael Andrew "Duff" McKagan (LOADED, VELVET REVOLVER, GUNS N’ ROSES) - February 5th, 1964
R.I.P. Timothy Patrick "Tim" Kelly (SLAUGHTER): January 13th, 1963 – February 5th, 1998
Happy 15th Birthday IMMOLATION’s Harnessing Ruin – February 5th, 2005
Happy 14th Birthday WARBRINGER’s One By One, The Wicked Fall EP – February 5th, 2006
Happy 12th Birthday WARBRINGER’s War Without End – February 5th, 2008
Happy 7th Birthday HATE’s Solarflesh – A Gospel Of Radiant Divnity – February 5th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday THE CULT’s Hidden City – February 5th, 2016
Happy 4th Birthday FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE’s King – February 5th, 2016
Happy 4th Birthday OBSCURA’s Akroasis – February 5th, 2016
More releases on this day:
Happy 12th Birthday BRAIN DRILL’s Apocalyptic Feasting – February 5th, 2008
SALT OF THE WOUND’s Carnal Repercussions – February 5th, 2008
WINDS OF PLAGUE’s Decimate The Weak – February 5th, 2008
Happy 7th Birthday
DEFEATED SANITY’s Passages Into Deformity – February 5th, 2013
2013 SPEKTR’s Cypher – February 5th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday
DROWNING POOL’s Hellelujah – February 5th, 2016
TEXTURES’ Phenotype – February 5th, 2016