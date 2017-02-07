Brave History February 7th, 2017 - KISS, DARK ANGEL, STATUS QUO, BON JOVI, FOGHAT, METAL CHURCH, PRIMORDIAL, SCAR SYMMETRY, DECAPITATED, MASTODON, SWALLOW THE SUN, VREID, VAN HALEN, VAN CANTO, And More!
February 7, 2017, an hour ago
R.I.P. Mark St. John (Mark Leslie Norton; KISS): February 7th, 1956 – April 5th, 2007
Happy 52nd Birthday Jim Durkin (DARK ANGEL, DREAMS OF DAMNATION) - February 7th, 1965
Happy 68th Birthday Alan Charles Lancaster (STATUS QUO) - February 7th, 1949
Happy 55th Birthday David Bryan (BON JOVI) - February 7th, 1962
R.I.P. David Jack Peverett (FOGHAT, SAVOY BROWN): April 16th, 1943 – February 7th, 2000
Happy 28th Birthday METAL CHURCH’s Blessing In Disguise - February 7th, 1989
Happy 12th Birthday PRIMORDIAL’s The Gathering Wilderness – February 7th, 2005
Happy 12th Birthday SCAR SYMMETRY’s Symmetric In Design – February 7th, 2005
Happy 11th Birthday DECAPITATED’s Organic Hallucinosis – February 7th, 2006
Happy 11th Birthday MASTODON’s Call Of The Mastodon – February 7th, 2006
Happy 10th Birthday SWALLOW THE SUN’s Hope – February 7th, 2007
Happy 6th Birthday VREID’s V – February 7th, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday VAN HALEN's A Different Kind Of Truth - February 7th, 2012
Happy 3rd Birthday VAN CANTO’s Dawn Of The Brave – February 7th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday HIMSA’s Hail Horror – February 7th, 2006
Happy 9th Birthday DIR EN GREY’s The Marrow Of A Bone – February 7th, 2007
Happy 4th Birthday PSYCROPTIC’s The Inherited Repression – February 7th, 2012
Happy 2nd Birthday STAM1NA’s SLK – February 7th, 2014