Brave History February 7th, 2018 - KISS, DARK ANGEL, STATUS QUO, BON JOVI, FOGHAT, METAL CHURCH, PRIMORDIAL, SCAR SYMMETRY, DECAPITATED, MASTODON, SWALLOW THE SUN, VREID, VAN HALEN, VAN CANTO, And More!

R.I.P. Mark St. John (Mark Leslie Norton; KISS): February 7th, 1956 – April 5th, 2007



Happy 53rd Birthday Jim Durkin (DARK ANGEL, DREAMS OF DAMNATION) - February 7th, 1965



Happy 69th Birthday Alan Charles Lancaster (STATUS QUO) - February 7th, 1949



Happy 56th Birthday David Bryan (BON JOVI) - February 7th, 1962



R.I.P. David Jack Peverett (FOGHAT, SAVOY BROWN): April 16th, 1943 – February 7th, 2000



Happy 29th Birthday METAL CHURCH’s Blessing In Disguise - February 7th, 1989



Happy 13th Birthday PRIMORDIAL’s The Gathering Wilderness – February 7th, 2005



Happy 13th Birthday SCAR SYMMETRY’s Symmetric In Design – February 7th, 2005



Happy 12th Birthday DECAPITATED’s Organic Hallucinosis – February 7th, 2006



Happy 12th Birthday MASTODON’s Call Of The Mastodon – February 7th, 2006



Happy 11th Birthday SWALLOW THE SUN’s Hope – February 7th, 2007



Happy 7th Birthday VREID’s V – February 7th, 2011



Happy 6th Birthday VAN HALEN's A Different Kind Of Truth - February 7th, 2012



Happy 4th Birthday VAN CANTO’s Dawn Of The Brave – February 7th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday HIMSA’s Hail Horror – February 7th, 2006

Happy 11th Birthday DIR EN GREY’s The Marrow Of A Bone – February 7th, 2007

Happy 6th Birthday PSYCROPTIC’s The Inherited Repression – February 7th, 2012

Happy 4th Birthday STAM1NA’s SLK – February 7th, 2014