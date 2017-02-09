Brave History February 9th, 2017 - DEATH ANGEL, RAVEN, SKID ROW, BILL HALEY, THE SWEET, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, RIOT, And More!

February 9, 2017, 39 minutes ago

Happy 48th Birthday Mark Osegueda (DEATH ANGEL) – February 9th, 1969 
 

Happy 57th Birthday Mark Gallagher (RAVEN) - February 9th, 1960 
 

Happy 51st Birthday Rachel Bolan (SKID ROW) - February 9th, 1966 
 

R.I.P. BILL HALEY (William John Clifton Haley): July 6th, 1925 – February 9th, 1981 
 

R.I.P. Brian Francis Connolly (THE SWEET): October 5th, 1945 – February 9th, 1997 
 

R.I.P. James Owen Sullivan (AVENGED SEVENFOLD): February 9th, 1981 – December 28th, 2009 
 

Happy 36th Birthday RIOT's legendary Fire Down Under! February 9th, 1981 
 

Happy 8th Birthday ADAGIO’s Archangels In Black - February 9th, 2009 
 

Happy 2nd Birthday ADRENALINE MOB’s Dearly Departed – February 9th, 2015 
 

More releases on this day: 

Happy 5th Birthday KYPCK’s Lower – February 9th, 2011 

