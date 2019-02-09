Brave History February 9th, 2019 - DEATH ANGEL, RAVEN, SKID ROW, BILL HALEY, THE SWEET, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, RIOT, And More!

February 9, 2019, an hour ago

Happy 50th Birthday Mark Osegueda (DEATH ANGEL) – February 9th, 1969



Happy 59th Birthday Mark Gallagher (RAVEN) - February 9th, 1960



Happy 53rd Birthday Rachel Bolan (SKID ROW) - February 9th, 1966



R.I.P. BILL HALEY (William John Clifton Haley): July 6th, 1925 – February 9th, 1981



R.I.P. Brian Francis Connolly (THE SWEET): October 5th, 1945 – February 9th, 1997



R.I.P. James Owen Sullivan (AVENGED SEVENFOLD): February 9th, 1981 – December 28th, 2009



Happy 38th Birthday RIOT's legendary Fire Down Under! February 9th, 1981



Happy 10th Birthday ADAGIO’s Archangels In Black - February 9th, 2009



Happy 4th Birthday ADRENALINE MOB’s Dearly Departed – February 9th, 2015



More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday KYPCK’s Lower – February 9th, 2011

