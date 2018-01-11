Brave History January 11th, 2018 - CHIMAIRA, BENEDICTUM, ANAL CUNT, KRYOBURN, MEGASUS, And SKYLARK!
January 11, 2018, 6 hours ago
Happy 18th Birthday CHIMAIRA’s This Present Darkness – January 11th, 2000
Happy 10th Birthday BENEDICTUM’s Seasons Of Tragedy – January 11th, 2008
Happy 7th Birthday ANAL CUNT’s Fuckin’ A – January 11th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday KRYOBURN’s Three Years Eclipsed – January 11th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday MEGASUS’ Menace Of The Universe – January 11th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday SKYLARK’s Twilights Of Sand – January 11th, 2012