Brave History January 11th, 2018 - CHIMAIRA, BENEDICTUM, ANAL CUNT, KRYOBURN, MEGASUS, And SKYLARK!

January 11, 2018, 6 hours ago

news heavy metal rarities chimaira benedictum anal cunt kryoburn megasus skylark

Happy 18th Birthday CHIMAIRA’s This Present Darkness – January 11th, 2000

Happy 10th Birthday BENEDICTUM’s Seasons Of Tragedy – January 11th, 2008

Happy 7th Birthday ANAL CUNT’s Fuckin’ A – January 11th, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday KRYOBURN’s Three Years Eclipsed – January 11th, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday MEGASUS’ Menace Of The Universe – January 11th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday SKYLARK’s Twilights Of Sand – January 11th, 2012

