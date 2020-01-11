Brave History January 11th, 2020 - CHIMAIRA, BENEDICTUM, ANAL CUNT, KRYOBURN, MEGASUS, And SKYLARK!
January 11, 2020, 26 minutes ago
Happy 20th Birthday CHIMAIRA’s This Present Darkness – January 11th, 2000
Happy 12th Birthday BENEDICTUM’s Seasons Of Tragedy – January 11th, 2008
Happy 9th Birthday ANAL CUNT’s Fuckin’ A – January 11th, 2011
Happy 9th Birthday KRYOBURN’s Three Years Eclipsed – January 11th, 2011
Happy 9th Birthday MEGASUS’ Menace Of The Universe – January 11th, 2011
Happy 8th Birthday SKYLARK’s Twilights Of Sand – January 11th, 2012
More releases on this day:
Happy 2nd Birthday Y&T’s Acoustic Classix, Vol. 1 (EP) – January 11th, 2018