Brave History January 12th, 2017 - DEEP PURPLE, ROB ZOMBIE, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, LED ZEPPELIN, ALICE COOPER, APRIL WINE, MERCENARY, THE BLACK CROWES, ICED EARTH, GRAVE DIGGER, THERION, STRATOVARIUS, WEDNESDAY 13, And More!
January 12, 2017, an hour ago
Happy 30th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's The House Of Blue Light - January 12th, 1987
Happy 52nd Birthday Robert Bartleh Cummings (ROB ZOMBIE, WHITE ZOMBIE) - January 12th, 1965
Happy 47th Birthday Zack De La Rocha (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE) - January 12th, 1970
Happy 48th Birthday LED ZEPPELIN's Led Zeppelin - January 12th, 1969
Happy 47th Birthday ALICE COOPER's Love It to Death - January 12th, 1970
Happy 36th Birthday APRIL WINE's The Nature Of The Beast - January 12th, 1981
Happy 19th Birthday MERCENARY's First Breath - January 12th, 1998
Happy 17th Birthday THE BLACK CROWES’ By Your Side - January 12th, 1999
Happy 13th Birthday ICED EARTH's The Glorious Burden - January 12th, 2004
Happy 10th Birthday GRAVE DIGGER’s Liberty Or Death - January 12th, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday THERION’s Gothic Kabbalah - January 12th, 2007
Happy 6th Birthday STRATOVARIUS’ Elysium – January 12th, 2011
Happy 2nd Birthday WEDNESDAY 13’s Monsters Of The Universe: Come Out And Plague – January 12th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 6th Birthday MYGRAIN’s myGRAIN – January 12th, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday
MORS PRINCIPIUM EST’s …And Death Said Live – January 12th, 2013
MUTINY WITHIN’s Synchronicity – January 12th, 2013
Happy 2nd Birthday
SYLOSIS’ Dormant Heart – January 13th, 2015
THE CROWN’s Death Is Not Dead – January 13th, 2015