Brave History January 12th, 2017 - DEEP PURPLE, ROB ZOMBIE, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, LED ZEPPELIN, ALICE COOPER, APRIL WINE, MERCENARY, THE BLACK CROWES, ICED EARTH, GRAVE DIGGER, THERION, STRATOVARIUS, WEDNESDAY 13, And More!

January 12, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities deep purple rob zombie rage against the machine led zeppelin alice cooper april wine mercenary the black crowes startovarius iced earth therion wednesday 13

Brave History January 12th, 2017 - DEEP PURPLE, ROB ZOMBIE, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, LED ZEPPELIN, ALICE COOPER, APRIL WINE, MERCENARY, THE BLACK CROWES, ICED EARTH, GRAVE DIGGER, THERION, STRATOVARIUS, WEDNESDAY 13, And More!

Happy 30th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's The House Of Blue Light - January 12th, 1987

Happy 52nd Birthday Robert Bartleh Cummings (ROB ZOMBIE, WHITE ZOMBIE) - January 12th, 1965

Happy 47th Birthday Zack De La Rocha (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE) - January 12th, 1970

Happy 48th Birthday LED ZEPPELIN's Led Zeppelin - January 12th, 1969

Happy 47th Birthday ALICE COOPER's Love It to Death - January 12th, 1970

Happy 36th Birthday APRIL WINE's The Nature Of The Beast - January 12th, 1981

Happy 19th Birthday MERCENARY's First Breath - January 12th, 1998

Happy 17th Birthday THE BLACK CROWES’ By Your Side - January 12th, 1999
 

Happy 13th Birthday ICED EARTH's The Glorious Burden - January 12th, 2004

Happy 10th Birthday GRAVE DIGGER’s Liberty Or Death - January 12th, 2007

Happy 10th Birthday THERION’s Gothic Kabbalah - January 12th, 2007 

Happy 6th Birthday STRATOVARIUS’ Elysium – January 12th, 2011

Happy 2nd Birthday WEDNESDAY 13’s Monsters Of The Universe: Come Out And Plague – January 12th, 2015

More releases on this day:

Happy 6th Birthday MYGRAIN’s myGRAIN – January 12th, 2011

Happy 4th Birthday
MORS PRINCIPIUM EST’s …And Death Said Live – January 12th, 2013
MUTINY WITHIN’s Synchronicity – January 12th, 2013

Happy 2nd Birthday
SYLOSIS’ Dormant Heart – January 13th, 2015
THE CROWN’s Death Is Not Dead – January 13th, 2015

Featured Audio

GRAVE DIGGER - "Healed By Metal" (Napalm)

GRAVE DIGGER - "Healed By Metal" (Napalm)

Featured Video

THE DRIP Streaming “Blackest Evocation” Video

THE DRIP Streaming “Blackest Evocation” Video

Latest Reviews