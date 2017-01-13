Brave History January 13th, 2017 - MEGADETH, YES, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, SLAUGHTER, KREATOR, SUICIDAL ANGELS, THE CROWN, And More!

January 13, 2017, an hour ago

Happy 57th Birthday James Lomenzo (MEGADETH, WHITE LION) - January 13th, 1959



Happy 62nd Birthday Trevor Charles Rabin (YES) - January 13th, 1954



Happy 35th Birthday Jason "Jay" James (BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE) - January 13th, 1981



R.I.P Timothy Patrick "Tim" Kelly (SLAUGHTER) - January 13th, 1963 – February 5th, 1998



Happy 7th Birthday KREATOR’s Hordes Of Chaos – January 13th, 2009



Happy 2nd Birthday SUICIDAL ANGELS’ Divide And Conquer – January 13th, 2014



Happy 1st Birthday THE CROWN’s Death Is Not Dead – January 13th, 2015



More releases on this day:

Happy 4th Birthday THIS ENDING’s Systematic Worship (EP) – January 13th, 2014

Happy 2nd Birthday SYLOSIS’ Dormant Heart – January 13th, 2015