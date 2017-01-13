Brave History January 13th, 2017 - MEGADETH, YES, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, SLAUGHTER, KREATOR, SUICIDAL ANGELS, THE CROWN, And More!

January 13, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities megadeth yes bullet for my valentine slaughter kreator suicidal angels the crown

Brave History January 13th, 2017 - MEGADETH, YES, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, SLAUGHTER, KREATOR, SUICIDAL ANGELS, THE CROWN, And More!

Happy 57th Birthday James Lomenzo (MEGADETH, WHITE LION) - January 13th, 1959

Happy 62nd Birthday Trevor Charles Rabin (YES) - January 13th, 1954

Happy 35th Birthday Jason "Jay" James (BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE) - January 13th, 1981

R.I.P Timothy Patrick "Tim" Kelly (SLAUGHTER) - January 13th, 1963 – February 5th, 1998

Happy 7th Birthday KREATOR’s Hordes Of Chaos – January 13th, 2009

Happy 2nd Birthday SUICIDAL ANGELS’ Divide And Conquer – January 13th, 2014

Happy 1st Birthday THE CROWN’s Death Is Not Dead – January 13th, 2015

More releases on this day:

Happy 4th Birthday THIS ENDING’s Systematic Worship (EP) – January 13th, 2014
Happy 2nd Birthday SYLOSIS’ Dormant Heart – January 13th, 2015

Featured Audio

GRAVE DIGGER - "Healed By Metal" (Napalm)

GRAVE DIGGER - "Healed By Metal" (Napalm)

Featured Video

THE DRIP Streaming “Blackest Evocation” Video

THE DRIP Streaming “Blackest Evocation” Video

Latest Reviews