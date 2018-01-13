Brave History January 13th, 2018 - MEGADETH, YES, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, SLAUGHTER, KREATOR, SUICIDAL ANGELS, THE CROWN, And More!
January 13, 2018, 8 hours ago
Happy 57th Birthday James Lomenzo (MEGADETH, WHITE LION) - January 13th, 1959
Happy 62nd Birthday Trevor Charles Rabin (YES) - January 13th, 1954
Happy 35th Birthday Jason "Jay" James (BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE) - January 13th, 1981
R.I.P Timothy Patrick "Tim" Kelly (SLAUGHTER) - January 13th, 1963 – February 5th, 1998
Happy 7th Birthday KREATOR’s Hordes Of Chaos – January 13th, 2009
Happy 2nd Birthday SUICIDAL ANGELS’ Divide And Conquer – January 13th, 2014
Happy 1st Birthday THE CROWN’s Death Is Not Dead – January 13th, 2015
Happy 1st Birthday GRAVE DIGGER’s Healed By Metal – January 13th, 2017
Happy 1st Birthday PAIN OF SALVATION’s In The Passing Light Of Day – January 13th, 2017
Happy 1st Birthday SEPULTURA’s Machine Messiah – January 13th, 2017
More releases on this day:
Happy 4th Birthday THIS ENDING’s Systematic Worship (EP) – January 13th, 2014
Happy 2nd Birthday SYLOSIS’ Dormant Heart – January 13th, 2015
Happy 1st Birthday
BLACK ANVIL’s As Was – January 13th, 2017
CODE ORANGE’s Forever – January 13th, 2017
GOTTHARD’s Silver – January 13th, 2017
WOLFCHANT’s Bloodwinter – January 13th, 2017