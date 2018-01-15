Brave History January 15th, 2018 - SAXON, VENOM, MARILLION, TOOL, HELIX, CAPTAIN BEEFHEART, ACCEPT, EDGUY, BOLT THROWER, AL ATKINS, AXEL RUDI PELL, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, WITCHCRAFT, And More!
January 15, 2018, 6 hours ago
Happy 67th Birthday Peter Rodney "Biff" Byford (SAXON) - January 15th, 1951
Happy 55th Birthday Conrad Thomas Lant (Cronos; VENOM) - January 15th, 1963
Happy 59th Birthday Pete Trewavas (MARILLION) - January 15th, 1959
Happy 53rd Birthday Adam Jones (TOOL) - January 15th, 1965
Happy 51st Birthday Chris Julke (HELIX) - January 15th, 1967
R.I.P. Ronnie Van Zant (LYNYRD SKYNYRD) - January 15, 1948 – October 20, 1977
R.I.P. Don Van Vliet (Don Glen Vliet; CAPTAIN BEEFHEART): January 15, 1941 – December 17, 2010
Happy 23rd Birthday ACCEPT's Predator - January 15th, 1995
Happy 20th Birthday EDGUY's Vain Glory Opera - January 15th, 1998
Happy 17th Birthday BOLT THROWER's Honour-Valour-Pride - January 15th, 2001
Happy 11th Birthday AL ATKINS’ Demon Deceiver - January 15th, 2007
Happy 2nd Birthday AXEL RUDI PELL’s Game Of Sins – January 15th, 2016
Happy 2nd Birthday RHAPSODY OF FIRE’s Into The Legend – January 15th, 2016
Happy 2nd Birthday WITCHCRAFT’s Nucleus – January 15th, 2016
More releases on this day:
Happy 2nd Birthday ABORTED’s Termination Redux (EP) – January 15th, 2016