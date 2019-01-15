Brave History January 15th, 2019 - SAXON, VENOM, MARILLION, TOOL, HELIX, CAPTAIN BEEFHEART, ACCEPT, EDGUY, BOLT THROWER, AL ATKINS, AXEL RUDI PELL, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, WITCHCRAFT, And More!

January 15, 2019, an hour ago

Happy 68th Birthday Peter Rodney "Biff" Byford (SAXON) - January 15th, 1951



Happy 56th Birthday Conrad Thomas Lant (Cronos; VENOM) - January 15th, 1963



Happy 60th Birthday Pete Trewavas (MARILLION) - January 15th, 1959



Happy 54th Birthday Adam Jones (TOOL) - January 15th, 1965



Happy 52nd Birthday Chris Julke (HELIX) - January 15th, 1967



R.I.P. Ronnie Van Zant (LYNYRD SKYNYRD) - January 15, 1948 – October 20, 1977



R.I.P. Don Van Vliet (Don Glen Vliet; CAPTAIN BEEFHEART): January 15, 1941 – December 17, 2010



Happy 24th Birthday ACCEPT's Predator - January 15th, 1995



Happy 21st Birthday EDGUY's Vain Glory Opera - January 15th, 1998



Happy 18th Birthday BOLT THROWER's Honour-Valour-Pride - January 15th, 2001



Happy 12th Birthday AL ATKINS’ Demon Deceiver - January 15th, 2007



Happy 3rd Birthday AXEL RUDI PELL’s Game Of Sins – January 15th, 2016



Happy 3rd Birthday RHAPSODY OF FIRE’s Into The Legend – January 15th, 2016



Happy 3rd Birthday WITCHCRAFT’s Nucleus – January 15th, 2016



More releases on this day:

Happy 3rd Birthday ABORTED’s Termination Redux (EP) – January 15th, 2016