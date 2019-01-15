Brave History January 15th, 2019 - SAXON, VENOM, MARILLION, TOOL, HELIX, CAPTAIN BEEFHEART, ACCEPT, EDGUY, BOLT THROWER, AL ATKINS, AXEL RUDI PELL, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, WITCHCRAFT, And More!
Happy 68th Birthday Peter Rodney "Biff" Byford (SAXON) - January 15th, 1951
Happy 56th Birthday Conrad Thomas Lant (Cronos; VENOM) - January 15th, 1963
Happy 60th Birthday Pete Trewavas (MARILLION) - January 15th, 1959
Happy 54th Birthday Adam Jones (TOOL) - January 15th, 1965
Happy 52nd Birthday Chris Julke (HELIX) - January 15th, 1967
R.I.P. Ronnie Van Zant (LYNYRD SKYNYRD) - January 15, 1948 – October 20, 1977
R.I.P. Don Van Vliet (Don Glen Vliet; CAPTAIN BEEFHEART): January 15, 1941 – December 17, 2010
Happy 24th Birthday ACCEPT's Predator - January 15th, 1995
Happy 21st Birthday EDGUY's Vain Glory Opera - January 15th, 1998
Happy 18th Birthday BOLT THROWER's Honour-Valour-Pride - January 15th, 2001
Happy 12th Birthday AL ATKINS’ Demon Deceiver - January 15th, 2007
Happy 3rd Birthday AXEL RUDI PELL’s Game Of Sins – January 15th, 2016
Happy 3rd Birthday RHAPSODY OF FIRE’s Into The Legend – January 15th, 2016
Happy 3rd Birthday WITCHCRAFT’s Nucleus – January 15th, 2016
More releases on this day:
Happy 3rd Birthday ABORTED’s Termination Redux (EP) – January 15th, 2016