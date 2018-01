Brave History January 16th, 2018 - BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, BOB KULICK, ALICE COOPER, STUCK MOJO, ACCEPT, ANGRA, ORDEN OGAN, And More!

Happy 46th Birthday BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's Blue Öyster Cult - January 16th, 1972



Happy 68th Birthday Bob Kulick (KISS, W.A.S.P., MEAT LOAF) - January 16th, 1950



Happy 56th Birthday Robert William Athas (aka Kane Roberts) (ALICE COOPER) - January 16th, 1962



Happy 49th Birthday Richard Park "Rich" Ward (STUCK MOJO) - January 16th, 1969



Happy 39th Birthday ACCEPT's Accept - January 16th, 1979



Happy 17th Birthday BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's Alcohol Fueled Brewtality - January 16th, 2001



Happy 3rd Birthday ANGRA’s Secret Garden – January 16th, 2015



Happy 3rd Birthday ORDEN ORGAN’s Ravenhead – January 16th, 2015



More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday AGE OF NEMESIS’ Terra Incognita – January 16th, 2007