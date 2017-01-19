Brave History January 19th, 2017 - DOKKEN, DEEP PURPLE, SCORPIONS, JAG PANZER, VIXEN, UGLY KID JOE, MEGADETH, EXTREME, MNEMIC, SIX FEET UNDER, SIGH, MARDUK, And More!
January 19, 2017, an hour ago
Happy 55th Birthday Jeff Pilson (FOREIGNER, DOKKEN, DIO) − January 19th, 1962
Happy 70th Birthday Rod Evans (DEEP PURPLE) - January 19th, 1947
Happy 63rd Birthday Francis Buchholz (SCORPIONS) - January 19th, 1954
Happy 54th Birthday Mark Briody (JAG PANZER) − January 19th, 1963
Happy 52nd Birthday Gina Stile (VIXEN) - January 19th, 1965
Happy 49th Birthday Whitfield Crane (UGLY KID JOE) − January 19th, 1968
Happy 29th Birthday MEGADETH's So Far...So Good..So What! - January 19th, 1988
Happy 22nd Birthday EXTREME's Waiting For The Punchline - January 19th, 1995
Happy 10th Birthday MNEMIC’s Passenger - January 19th, 2007
Happy 6th Birthday SIX FEET UNDER’s Graveyard Classics 3 – January 19th, 2010
Happy 6th Birthday SIGH’s Scenes From Hell – January 19th, 2010
Happy 2nd Birthday MARDUK’s Frontschwein – January 19th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 6th Birthday SONS OF AZRAEL’s Scouting The Boneyard – January 19th, 2010
Happy 2nd Birthday ANGELUS APATRIDA’s Hidden Evolution – January 19th, 2015