Brave History January 19th, 2018 - MEGADETH, DOKKEN, DEEP PURPLE, SCORPIONS, JAG PANZER, VIXEN, UGLY KID JOE, EXTREME, MNEMIC, SIX FEET UNDER, SIGH, MARDUK, And More!
January 19, 2018, 7 hours ago
Happy 30th Birthday MEGADETH's So Far...So Good..So What! - January 19th, 1988
Happy 56th Birthday Jeff Pilson (FOREIGNER, DOKKEN, DIO) − January 19th, 1962
Happy 71st Birthday Rod Evans (DEEP PURPLE) - January 19th, 1947
Happy 64th Birthday Francis Buchholz (SCORPIONS) - January 19th, 1954
Happy 55th Birthday Mark Briody (JAG PANZER) − January 19th, 1963
Happy 53rd Birthday Gina Stile (VIXEN) - January 19th, 1965
Happy 50th Birthday Whitfield Crane (UGLY KID JOE) − January 19th, 1968
Happy 23rd Birthday EXTREME's Waiting For The Punchline - January 19th, 1995
Happy 11th Birthday MNEMIC’s Passenger - January 19th, 2007
Happy 7th Birthday SIX FEET UNDER’s Graveyard Classics 3 – January 19th, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday SIGH’s Scenes From Hell – January 19th, 2010
Happy 3rd Birthday MARDUK’s Frontschwein – January 19th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 7th Birthday SONS OF AZRAEL’s Scouting The Boneyard – January 19th, 2010
Happy 3rd Birthday ANGELUS APATRIDA’s Hidden Evolution – January 19th, 2015