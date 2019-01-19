Brave History January 19th, 2019 - MEGADETH, DOKKEN, DEEP PURPLE, SCORPIONS, JAG PANZER, VIXEN, UGLY KID JOE, EXTREME, MNEMIC, SIX FEET UNDER, SIGH, MARDUK, And More!

Happy 31st Birthday MEGADETH's So Far...So Good..So What! - January 19th, 1988



Happy 57th Birthday Jeff Pilson (FOREIGNER, DOKKEN, DIO) − January 19th, 1962



Happy 72nd Birthday Rod Evans (DEEP PURPLE) - January 19th, 1947



Happy 65th Birthday Francis Buchholz (SCORPIONS) - January 19th, 1954



Happy 56th Birthday Mark Briody (JAG PANZER) − January 19th, 1963



Happy 54th Birthday Gina Stile (VIXEN) - January 19th, 1965



Happy 51st Birthday Whitfield Crane (UGLY KID JOE) − January 19th, 1968



Happy 24th Birthday EXTREME's Waiting For The Punchline - January 19th, 1995



Happy 12th Birthday MNEMIC’s Passenger - January 19th, 2007



Happy 8th Birthday SIX FEET UNDER’s Graveyard Classics 3 – January 19th, 2010



Happy 7th Birthday SIGH’s Scenes From Hell – January 19th, 2010



Happy 4th Birthday MARDUK’s Frontschwein – January 19th, 2015



More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday SONS OF AZRAEL’s Scouting The Boneyard – January 19th, 2010

Happy 4th Birthday ANGELUS APATRIDA’s Hidden Evolution – January 19th, 2015