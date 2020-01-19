Brave History January 19th, 2020 - MEGADETH, DOKKEN, DEEP PURPLE, SCORPIONS, JAG PANZER, VIXEN, UGLY KID JOE, EXTREME, MNEMIC, SIX FEET UNDER, SIGH, MARDUK, And More!
January 19, 2020, 29 minutes ago
Happy 32nd Birthday MEGADETH's So Far...So Good..So What! - January 19th, 1988
Happy 58th Birthday Jeff Pilson (FOREIGNER, DOKKEN, DIO) − January 19th, 1962
Happy 73rd Birthday Rod Evans (DEEP PURPLE) - January 19th, 1947
Happy 66th Birthday Francis Buchholz (SCORPIONS) - January 19th, 1954
Happy 57th Birthday Mark Briody (JAG PANZER) − January 19th, 1963
Happy 55th Birthday Gina Stile (VIXEN) - January 19th, 1965
Happy 52nd Birthday Whitfield Crane (UGLY KID JOE) − January 19th, 1968
Happy 25th Birthday EXTREME's Waiting For The Punchline - January 19th, 1995
Happy 13th Birthday MNEMIC’s Passenger - January 19th, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday SIX FEET UNDER’s Graveyard Classics 3 – January 19th, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday SIGH’s Scenes From Hell – January 19th, 2010
Happy 5th Birthday MARDUK’s Frontschwein – January 19th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday SONS OF AZRAEL’s Scouting The Boneyard – January 19th, 2010
Happy 5th Birthday ANGELUS APATRIDA’s Hidden Evolution – January 19th, 2015