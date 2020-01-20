Brave History January 20th, 2020 - KISS, JUDAS PRIEST, MSG, L.A. GUNS, SEPULTURA, HAMMERFALL, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, CRADLE OF FILTH, JOURNEY, DEF LEPPARD, MOONSPELL, EDGUY, CATTLE DECAPITATION, ROYAL HUNT, BIOHAZARD, PRIMAL FEAR, THE HAUNTED, And More!

January 20, 2020, an hour ago

Happy 68th Birthday Paul Stanley (KISS) − January 20th, 1952



Happy 69th Birthday Ian Hill (JUDAS PRIEST) − January 20th, 1951



Happy 66th Birthday Robin McAuley (MSG) − January 20th, 1953



Happy 54th Birthday Tracii Guns (L. A. GUNS) − January 20th, 1966



Happy 49th Birthday Derrick Green (SEPULTURA) − January 20th, 1971



Happy 48th Birthday Oscar Dronjak (HAMMERFALL) - January 20th, 1972



Happy 40th Birthday Mattie Valentine (BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE) - January 20th, 1980



Happy 39th Birthday Martin Skaroupka (CRADLE OF FILTH, MASTERPLAN) - January 20th, 1981



Happy 43rd Birthday JOURNEY's Infinity - January 20th, 1978



Happy 37th Birthday DEF LEPPARD's Pyromania - January 20th, 1983



Happy 22nd Birthday MOONSPELL's Sin/Pecado - January 20th, 1998



Happy 14th Birthday EDGUY’s Rocket Ride - January 20th, 2006



Happy 11th Birthday CATTLE DECAPITATION’s The Harvest Floor – January 20th, 2009



Happy 10th Birthday ROYAL HUNT’s X – January 20th, 2010



Happy 8th Birthday BIOHAZARD’s Reborn In Defiance – January 20th, 2012



Happy 8th Birthday PRIMAL FEAR’s Unbreakable – January 20th, 2012



Happy 6th Birthday THE HAUNTED’s Eye Of The Storm (EP) – January 20th, 2014



Happy 3rd Birthday FIREWIND’s Immortal – January 20th, 2017



More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday RUMPELSTILTSKIN GRINDER’s Living For Death, Destroying The Rest – January 20th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday NOTHNEGAL’s Decadence – January 20th, 2012

Happy 3rd Birthday

HELHEIM’s LandawarijaR – January 20th, 2017

PALISADES’ Palisades – January 20th, 2017