Brave History January 20th, 2020 - KISS, JUDAS PRIEST, MSG, L.A. GUNS, SEPULTURA, HAMMERFALL, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, CRADLE OF FILTH, JOURNEY, DEF LEPPARD, MOONSPELL, EDGUY, CATTLE DECAPITATION, ROYAL HUNT, BIOHAZARD, PRIMAL FEAR, THE HAUNTED, And More!
January 20, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 68th Birthday Paul Stanley (KISS) − January 20th, 1952
Happy 69th Birthday Ian Hill (JUDAS PRIEST) − January 20th, 1951
Happy 66th Birthday Robin McAuley (MSG) − January 20th, 1953
Happy 54th Birthday Tracii Guns (L. A. GUNS) − January 20th, 1966
Happy 49th Birthday Derrick Green (SEPULTURA) − January 20th, 1971
Happy 48th Birthday Oscar Dronjak (HAMMERFALL) - January 20th, 1972
Happy 40th Birthday Mattie Valentine (BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE) - January 20th, 1980
Happy 39th Birthday Martin Skaroupka (CRADLE OF FILTH, MASTERPLAN) - January 20th, 1981
Happy 43rd Birthday JOURNEY's Infinity - January 20th, 1978
Happy 37th Birthday DEF LEPPARD's Pyromania - January 20th, 1983
Happy 22nd Birthday MOONSPELL's Sin/Pecado - January 20th, 1998
Happy 14th Birthday EDGUY’s Rocket Ride - January 20th, 2006
Happy 11th Birthday CATTLE DECAPITATION’s The Harvest Floor – January 20th, 2009
Happy 10th Birthday ROYAL HUNT’s X – January 20th, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday BIOHAZARD’s Reborn In Defiance – January 20th, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday PRIMAL FEAR’s Unbreakable – January 20th, 2012
Happy 6th Birthday THE HAUNTED’s Eye Of The Storm (EP) – January 20th, 2014
Happy 3rd Birthday FIREWIND’s Immortal – January 20th, 2017
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday RUMPELSTILTSKIN GRINDER’s Living For Death, Destroying The Rest – January 20th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday NOTHNEGAL’s Decadence – January 20th, 2012
Happy 3rd Birthday
HELHEIM’s LandawarijaR – January 20th, 2017
PALISADES’ Palisades – January 20th, 2017